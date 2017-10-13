Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Aerial photos reveal the shocking damage of California's deadliest wildfire on record

Aerial photos show how the scale of destruction in fire-ravaged Northern California.

The neighborhood of Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, California, was leveled in the fires ravaging wine country this week. play

(Getty Images)
A series of fires that have ravaged Northern California since Sunday has now been called the deadliest wildfire disaster in state history. The death toll reached 29 on Thursday.

Seven fires ignited near Highway 128 in the Napa Valley late Sunday, and grew as gusty winds spread the flames over fields and freeways. Now, nearly two dozen fires across eight California counties have destroyed 3,500 buildings and burned more than 191,000 acres — a collective area nearly the size of New York City. Firefighters were still battling the flames on Thursday.

After the smoke cleared, helicopters and drones flew over the most devastated areas of Northern California to survey the damage. Here are the aerial photos.

An entire neighborhood was leveled in the fires in Santa Rosa. The neighborhood of Coffey Park — a small community made up of single-family homes — lost hundreds of homes.

Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


Coffey Park has been described as a "little slice of the American dream," where a vibrant mix of Latinos, Vietnamese, Filipinos, Indians, and white people lived in modest homes.

Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California. play

(Getty Images)


From above, you can make out the erratic nature of the burn. In a cul-de-sac, homes on one side of the street were charred in the flames, but a colorful few appeared to be unscathed.

Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California. play

(Getty Images)


Coffey Park, which gives the neighborhood its name, was also untouched.

Coffey Park, which gives the neighborhood its name, was also untouched. play

(Nick Giblin/DroneBase via AP)


Nearly all of the 160 units at the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa were turned to rubble. The residential community is mostly home to people ages 55 and older.

Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa, California. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


Residents fled the park early on Monday with little but the clothes on their backs.

Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, California. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


A Kmart store in Santa Rosa was razed to the ground after the fire on Monday.

Kmart store in Santa Rosa, California. play

(AP / Rich Pedroncelli)


The Tubbs fire, the largest of the fires in Sonoma, charred a sports field in Santa Rosa.

The Tubbs fire, the largest of the fires in Sonoma, charred a sports field in Santa Rosa. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


Even the aluminum wheels on cars melted and ran like rivers of mercury down driveways.

Even the aluminum wheels on cars melted and ran like rivers of mercury down driveways. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


A neighborhood in northern Santa Rosa became engulfed in smoke.

A neighborhood in northern Santa Rosa became engulfed in smoke. play

(California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division via Reuters)


All that remains of an Arby's in Santa Rosa is the chain's characteristic red-and-white sign.

All that remains of an Arby's in Santa Rosa is the chain's characteristic red-and-white sign. play

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)


