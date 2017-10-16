Tech :  Actor says he regrets working on Woody Allen's new movie, and will donate salary to abuse victims charity

Actor Griffin Newman said he regretted his decision to act in an untitled upcoming Woody Allen movie, and would donate his salary from the role to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network).

Newman, the star of Amazon's "The Tick," tweeted that he believes Allen is guilty of sexually abusing his daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was seven years old, as she alleged in a 2014 New York Times op-ed. Allen denied the accusations in his own op-ed. (Allen was investigated but never prosecuted for the accusations in 1993, following his split with actress Mia Farrow.)

Newman said he "spent a month debating whether or not to quit" the movie, but has decided to speak out following the "compounded" sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein over the past few weeks.

"I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying," Newman wrote.

"I can't keep professionally operating from a place of fear," he continued. "It's time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession."

Here is a selection of Newman's extended Twitter thread, condensed to make it easier to read:

I need to get this off my chest:

- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

- I believe he is guilty.

- I donated my entire salary to RAINN.

- It’s a one scene role.

- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.

- I deeply regret my final decision.

Why didn’t I quit?

- My parents were incredibly proud.

- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.

- I was a coward.

I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance [sic] revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold.

Allen, whose latest release "Wonder Wheel" premieres December 1, recently stated that he was " target="_blank"sad for Harvey" Weinstein, following the deluge of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Allen later clarified his Weinstein comments to Variety, saying, "When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man."

As the BBC notes, Weinstein's Miramax Films helped revive Allen's career following the sexual abuse allegations against Allen in the early 1990s.