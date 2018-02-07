Tech :  Actor Jim Carrey says he's deleting his Facebook page and dumping stock because the company 'profited' from Russian election meddling, and he wants you to join him (FB)

news

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted that he plans to dump his Facebook stock and delete his Facebook page because, he said, the social network "profited" from Russian interference in US elections.

Facebook testified to Congress in October that Russian-backed content reached as many as 126 million Americans through its network during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Carrey tweeted the following message with what appears to be his own hand-drawn portrait of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg beside a dislike button emoji:

"I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. # unfriendfacebook"

The same text also appeared in a post on Carrey's Facebook page, which is still up and features the portrait of Zuckerberg as its header photo:

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Carrey later sent the following statement, elaborating on his position, to Business Insider:

"For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that. We must encourage more oversight by the owners of these social media platforms. This easy access has to be more responsibly handled. What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed. What the world needs now is capitalism with a conscience."

Carrey's latest film appearance came in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond," which featured on-set footage of his performance as comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic "Man on the Moon."