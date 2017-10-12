Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A wine country neighborhood was leveled by the fires ravaging California — here are the photos

Wildfires burned the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, to the ground on Monday. Before-and-after photos show the devastating loss.

(Getty Images)
An entire neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California, was leveled after a massive wildfire incinerated swaths of wine country early this week.

Nearly two dozen fires, whipped by powerful winds, blew through Napa, Sonoma, and elsewhere on Monday morning. The blaze torched at least 3,500 homes, businesses, and other structures. The situation is being called one of the deadliest firestorms in state history.

Santa Rosa was among the cities hit the hardest. The neighborhood of Coffey Park — a small, close-knit community made up of single-family homes — has been reduced to rubble.

Thse photos show the scale of the destruction.

Here's what Coffey Park looks like on Google Earth.

Here's what Coffey Park looks like on Google Earth.

(Google Earth)


An aerial photo taken on Monday shows the devastation left behind.

An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the wildfires in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9, 2017.

(California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division via Reuters)


As the hot zones cool and smoke clears, residents have begun to return to Coffey Park.

As the hot zones cool and smoke clears, residents have begun to return to Coffey Park.

(Associated Press)


"It looks like a bomb went off," said one resident. "A nuke bomb," added her husband.

"It looks like a bomb went off," said one resident. "A nuke bomb," added her husband.

(Associated Press)

Source: New York Times



Coffey Park has been described as a "little slice of the American dream," where a vibrant mix of Latinos, Vietnamese, Filipinos, Indians, and white people lived in modest homes.

Coffey Park has been described as a "little slice of the American dream," where a vibrant mix of Latinos, Vietnamese, Filipinos, Indians, and white people lived in modest homes.

(Associated Press)


Their quiet corner of wine country was consumed by chaos in the early hours of Monday.

A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9, 2017.

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Two of the largest fires — the Tubbs and Atlas fires — are believed to have begun near Highway 128 in Napa. Strong, dry winds fanned the flames from ridge top to ridge top overnight.

Firefighters hose down a burning tree in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9, 2017.

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Police cars came through Coffey Park around 1:30 a.m on Monday., telling people to clear out over the loudspeaker. "We had a half-hour to pack everything," a resident told the New York Times.

A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9, 2017.

(Jeff Chiu/AP)

Source: New York Times



After the Tubbs fire passed through, Coffey Park was gone.

After the Tubbs fire passed through, Coffey Park was gone.

(Getty Images)


Aerial photos taken in the days after the fire show hundreds of homes turned to rubble.

Aerial photos taken in the days after the fire show hundreds of homes turned to rubble.

(Associated Press)


From above, you can make out the erratic nature of the burn. In a cul-de-sac, homes on one side of the street were charred in the flames, but a colorful few appeared to be unscathed.

From above, you can make out the erratic nature of the burn. In a cul-de-sac, homes on one side of the street were charred in the flames, but a colorful few appeared to be unscathed.

(Getty Images)


Coffey Park, which gives the neighborhood its name, was also untouched.

Coffey Park, which gives the neighborhood its name, was also untouched.

(Nick Giblin/DroneBase via AP)


Satellite images provide a different view. DigitalGlobe, a satellite-imaging company, released some of the first close-up views of the disaster from orbit. Here's Santa Rosa.

Satellite images provide a different view. DigitalGlobe, a satellite-imaging company, released some of the first close-up views of the disaster from orbit. Here's Santa Rosa.

(Copyright DigitalGlobe)

The company took these images early this week with its WorldView-3 and GeoEye-1 satellites.

"Some of these are natural color, while others are shown in the Very Near Infrared (VNIR), where burned areas appear gray and black and healthy vegetation is red," DigitalGlobe told Business Insider's Dave Mosher in an emailed statement.



All of the gray regions are burned homes, while red shows relatively unscathed plots of land.

All of the gray regions are burned homes, while red shows relatively unscathed plots of land.

(Copyright DigitalGlobe)

Satellite photos reveal the California wildfire's shocking damage from space »



Lisa Layman, who lived in Coffey Park for more than 20 years, couldn't recognize her home when she returned Tuesday. "It all just looked like junk," Layman told the Times.

Lisa Layman, who lived in Coffey Park for more than 20 years, couldn't recognize her home when she returned Tuesday. "It all just looked like junk," Layman told the Times.

(Associated Press)

Source: New York Times



"A few hours ago, we had a house," fellow resident Chavette Chaney told the San Francisco Chronicle. She clutched her husband's arm and cried in their blackened driveway.

"A few hours ago, we had a house," fellow resident Chavette Chaney told the San Francisco Chronicle. She clutched her husband's arm and cried in their blackened driveway.

(Associated Press)


About 8,000 people lived in Coffey Park and a neighboring subdivision.

About 8,000 people lived in Coffey Park and a neighboring subdivision.

(Getty Images)

Source: San Francisco Chronicle



Tammy Christiansen searched the remains of her home and found a glimmer of hope.

Tammy Christiansen searched the remains of her home and found a glimmer of hope.

(Associated Press)


Her wedding ring, along with her son's wrestling trophy, had survived the blaze.

Her wedding ring, along with her son's wrestling trophy, had survived the blaze.

(Associated Press)


Luke Baier salvaged a block of concrete that he and his brothers left their handprints on as children. There was little else left of his house.

Luke Baier salvaged a block of concrete that he and his brothers left their handprints on as children. There was little else left of his house.

(Associated Press)


Even the aluminum wheels on cars melted and ran like rivers of mercury down driveways.

Even the aluminum wheels on cars melted and ran like rivers of mercury down driveways.

(Associated Press)


An estimated 3,500 homes and business were destroyed in the fires. Local officials and residents won't know the full extent of the damage until evacuation orders are lifted.

An estimated 3,500 homes and business were destroyed in the fires. Local officials and residents won't know the full extent of the damage until evacuation orders are lifted.

(Associated Press)


The fate of Coffey Park and its residents is unknown.

The fate of Coffey Park and its residents is unknown.

(Getty Images)


