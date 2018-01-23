Tech :  A video appears to show Tesla's new Semi already cruising on public roads (TSLA)

news

While Tesla isn't expected to start producing its electric semi-truck, the Semi, until 2019, a video showing what may be a prototype of the truck was uploaded to YouTube on January 17.

The seven-second clip shows the truck driving down a residential street in Sunnyvale, California, which is located between the company's factory in Fremont and its Palo Alto headquarters. The truck is not hauling any cargo in the video.



The Semi has impressive features, including a 500-mile range per charge, the ability to drive 400 miles on a 30-minute charge, the ability to go from 0-60 mph in five seconds without any cargo and in 20 seconds while carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo, which will make the vehicle a significant test of Tesla's production capabilities.

The company has struggled in the early stages of production for each of its vehicles so far. Most recently, CEO Elon Musk revealed the company didn't come close to reaching its 2017 production goals for the Model 3, its first mass-market electric car.

The companies who have pre-ordered the Semi so far, including Pepsi, Walmart, and Anheuser-Busch, may not be as patient as consumers if Tesla can't hit its production timeline. The Model 3's production troubles haven't had a significant negative impact on Tesla's stock price so far, but a handful of frustrated, big-name clients could begin to scare investors if the company can't deliver on its promises for the Semi. The truck's success will ultimately be judged on how many clients buy and use it over the long term.