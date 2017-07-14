Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A truck crash set 7,500 pounds of slime eels loose on an Oregon highway, covering it in goo

Tech A truck crash set 7,500 pounds of slime eels loose on an Oregon highway, covering it in goo

  • Published:

A truck carrying 7,500 pounds of hagfish — or slime eels — tipped over while trying to make a stop.

Cleanup crews probably felt like Bill Murray did here. play

Cleanup crews probably felt like Bill Murray did here.

(Columbia Pictures)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you thought your commute was bad Thursday, it probably wasn't as bad as what people dealt with while driving along a coastal highway in Depoe Bay, Oregon.

A truck carrying 7,500 pounds of hagfish — or slime eels — tipped over while trying to make a stop, tossing containers of slime-covered prehistoric fish all over Highway 101, according to The New York Times.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The eels were being transported to South Korea, where they're sometimes considered a delicacy, The New York Times reported.

Check out the scene below.

Depoe Bay Fire District announced around 1:50pm PST that Highway 101 "just got slimed" on Twitter. The pictures really speak for themselves.



These slimy creatures are "hagfish", or "slime eels", which produce slime to protect themselves when stressed. They have remained virtually unchanged as a species for the last 300 million years.

Source: New York Times



Oregon State Police asked the question we're all wondering.



You should toss your clothes out if they've been exposed, wrote Dr. Andrew Thaler, a deep-sea ecologist and population geneticist, on his website.

Source: New York Times



As you can see, the hagfish don't mess around when producing slime. A “single hagfish can fill a 5-gallon bucket with slime, seemingly instantly,” wrote Thaler.

Source: New York Times



Hoses and bulldozers had to be brought in to clean up the highway mess.

Source: New York Times



The fire department's truck took some slime damage, too.



The lanes were eventually re-opened hours later, but no word on the smell.



This is what the hagfish looks like in its natural habitat.

This is what the hagfish looks like in its natural habitat. play

This is what the hagfish looks like in its natural habitat.

(Peter Southwood/Wikimedia Commons)


Here's the Smithsonian Channel telling you everything you don't want to know about the hagfish. Do not watch if you have a weak stomach.



Top 3

1 Tech The 11 best reasons to buy a Nintendo Switchbullet
2 Tech You can now buy legal marijuana in Nevadabullet
3 Tech Why the world cannot do without Internet in one minutebullet

Tech

Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan is responsible for growing the company's fledgling ad business.
Tech Snap had acquisition talks with AdRoll and is actively shopping for ad tech startups (SNAP)
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Tech Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway's flash cards about Trump Jr.: 'ANTICIPATE AN INMATE'
pharrell praise for tyler
Tech The 5 best new songs you can stream right now
Salesforce Tower has completely altered the San Francisco skyline.
Tech Salesforce will get to slap its name on San Francisco's new transit center — and some folks are not happy about it (CRM)