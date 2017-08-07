Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A photo of the supposed iPhone 8's insides shows two things that no iPhone has had before

  Published:
A newly leaked photo that supposedly shows the insides of Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 is bolstering rumors that the new device will come with wireless charging and a longer-lasting battery.

Posted on Chinese social media site Weibo by a purported employee of Foxconn, the company that builds iPhones for Apple, the photo shows a diagram alleged to be the internal design of the new gadget. In the middle of the diagram is a large circular black shape that resembles a wireless charging module. There also appears to be a large L-shaped space where the iPhone 8's battery could fit.

Adding credibility to the leaked photo is that it's for a product codenamed "Ferrari." That's the same codename that was used to designate the iPhone 8 in manufacturing documents that were leaked in December.

The diagram's revelations echo earlier rumors and reports. A photo posted on Slashleaks last month supposedly showed the wireless charging module that will be used in the iPhone 8. Meanwhile, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in a report in February that the iPhone 8 will have an L-shaped battery.

Assuming the reports and photos are accurate, the iPhone 8 would be the first Apple smartphone to support wireless charging. It would also be the first to have an L-shaped battery; smartphone batteries typically are rectangular.

Apple was able to create the extra space for the L-shaped battery by using "stacked" logic board, according to Kuo. The logic board is where most of the chips and other electronics for smartphones are found. On a stacked board, chips and other electronics are installed closer together than on a standard logic board. Making the board smaller and more compact allows more space for other components.

As always with rumors and leaks, you should remain skeptical of this one until Apple reveals the iPhone 8. The company is expected to announce its upcoming iPhones in September.

