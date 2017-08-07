Tech :  A photo of the supposed iPhone 8's insides shows 2 things that no iPhone has had before

A newly leaked photo that supposedly shows the insides of Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 is bolstering rumors that the new device will come with wireless charging and a longer-lasting battery.

Posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo by a person who says they're an employee of Foxconn — the company that builds iPhones for Apple — the photo shows a diagram alleged to be the internal design of the new gadget. In the middle is a large, black circle that resembles a wireless-charging module. There also appears to be a large, L-shaped space where the iPhone 8's battery could fit.

Adding credibility to the leaked photo is that it appears to be for a product codenamed "Ferrari," the same name that was used to designate the iPhone 8 in manufacturing documents leaked in December.

The diagram echoes earlier rumors and reports. A photo posted on SlashLeaks last month supposedly showed a wireless-charging module in the iPhone 8. Meanwhile, the KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in a report in February that the iPhone 8 would have an L-shaped battery. (Smartphone batteries are typically rectangular.)

If the reports and photos are accurate, the iPhone 8 will be the first Apple smartphone to support wireless charging and to have an L-shaped battery.

Apple was able to create the extra space for the L-shaped battery by using a "stacked" logic board, according to Kuo. The logic board is where most of the chips and other electronics for smartphones are. On a stacked board, they're installed closer together. Making the board smaller and more compact allows for more space for other components.

As always with rumors and leaks, you should remain skeptical until Apple reveals the newest iPhone, most likely in September.