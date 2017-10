This New Zealand based company has invented an umbrella that can handle extreme weather conditions.

The Blunt Umbrella is able to handle high winds, rain, and even hailstorms without breaking or inverting.

The umbrella has a unique design. The "Blunt Tips" on the outer rim of the umbrella act as anchors that keep the canopy taut even under strong external pressure.

Prices for the umbrellas start at £54.99.

Produced by Jasper Pickering