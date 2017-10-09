Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A new breakfast craze called 'millionaire's bacon' is sweeping San Francisco — we tried the $7-a-slice treat and it's worth every cent

Tech A new breakfast craze called 'millionaire's bacon' is sweeping San Francisco — we tried the $7-a-slice treat and it's worth every cent

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Millionaire's bacon" is the new food craze taking hold of San Francisco.

null play

null

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Millennials have heard enough about avocado toast — the dish that sparked outrage earlier this year when a millionaire said young people can't afford to buy homes because they spend too much money on overpriced toast.

Now there's a new expensive breakfast indulgence that San Franciscans are obsessed with.

"Millionaire's bacon" is a thick-cut, succulent-and-sweet version of the breakfast staple and it's increasingly popping up on menus across the Bay Area. Its decadence might make you feel rich, but you certainly don't need to be a millionaire to try it. The bacon ranges from $2 to $7 a slice.

We tried millionaire's bacon at Taylor Street Coffee Shop in San Francisco. Here's the verdict.

I love bacon. Here's me eating some that I sprinkled on a cauliflower dish.

I love bacon. Here's me eating some that I sprinkled on a cauliflower dish. play

I love bacon. Here's me eating some that I sprinkled on a cauliflower dish.

(Business Insider)


When I first read about "millionaire's bacon" in the San Francisco Chronicle, I couldn't wait to try it. I placed an order for pick-up at Taylor Street Coffee Shop, which serves the dish.

It feels like a Millionaire's Bacon weekend! #brunch #millionairesbacon #sffood

A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on



Hoyul Steven Choi is a local restauranteur credited with bringing millionaire's bacon to San Francisco. He started serving it out of his Pacific Heights brunch spot Sweet Maple in 2012.

A server poses for a photo inside one of Hoyul Steven Choi's restaurants.



The dish quickly took off, and Choi introduced it to his other restaurants in the Bay Area.

You can find millionaire's bacon at Sweet Maple and Choi's other restaurants, including Taylor Street Coffee Shop, Blackwood, and A Kitchen Story in San Francisco; Fred's Coffee Shop in Sausalito; Berkeley Social Club in Berkeley; and Kitchen Sunnyside in Mill Valley.



What makes millionaire's bacon so special? It starts with the cut.

What makes millionaire's bacon so special? It starts with the cut. play

What makes millionaire's bacon so special? It starts with the cut.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Choi recommends using bacon cut from the center of the pork belly. These strips are typically shorter and have less fat than regular-cut bacon, according to food blog Cook's Illustrated.



Millionaire's bacon is about a half-inch in thickness — about eight times thicker than the standard bacon sold in stores. "It's almost like a bacon steak," Choi told the Chronicle.

Millionaire's bacon is about a half-inch in thickness — about eight times thicker than the standard bacon sold in stores. "It's almost like a bacon steak," Choi told the Chronicle. play

Millionaire's bacon is about a half-inch in thickness — about eight times thicker than the standard bacon sold in stores. "It's almost like a bacon steak," Choi told the Chronicle.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: San Francisco Chronicle



These thick slabs of pork are covered with sugar and cayenne pepper for a one-two punch of sweet and spicy flavor. The bacon cooks at a low temperature in the oven for a few hours.



Millionaire's bacon has amassed a cult of fans in San Francisco.

Millionaire Bacon. : @bohairmakeup #bacon #sffoodie #millionairesbacon

A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on

A hashtag for the breakfast item — #millionairesbacon — has over 3,300 posts on Instagram.



There are t-shirts and tote bags to commemorate its awesomeness.

Fashion statement! #MillionairesBacon #fashion #beachbag #grocerybag

A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on



Choi's restaurants post to Instagram and Facebook whenever the item sells out.

#millionairesbacon #marinadistrict #sfeats

A post shared by Blackwood Restaurant (@blackwoodsf) on



I ordered a to-go plate with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, a mixed greens salad, and two slices of millionaire's bacon for a grand total of $19.63. My dog was jealous.

I ordered a to-go plate with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, a mixed greens salad, and two slices of millionaire's bacon for a grand total of $19.63. My dog was jealous. play

I ordered a to-go plate with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, a mixed greens salad, and two slices of millionaire's bacon for a grand total of $19.63. My dog was jealous.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Millionaire's bacon starts out sweet like candied bacon jerky and sneaks up on your tastebuds with a hint of cayenne pepper. It struck a good balance.

Millionaire's bacon starts out sweet like candied bacon jerky and sneaks up on your tastebuds with a hint of cayenne pepper. It struck a good balance. play

Millionaire's bacon starts out sweet like candied bacon jerky and sneaks up on your tastebuds with a hint of cayenne pepper. It struck a good balance.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Though it was easy to cut into smaller bites, the bacon was a little tough to chew, like jerky. I was turned off by the stickiness and used a fork and knife instead of my fingers to eat it.

Though it was easy to cut into smaller bites, the bacon was a little tough to chew, like jerky. I was turned off by the stickiness and used a fork and knife instead of my fingers to eat it. play

Though it was easy to cut into smaller bites, the bacon was a little tough to chew, like jerky. I was turned off by the stickiness and used a fork and knife instead of my fingers to eat it.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Overall, the bacon was good, but not worth the $4 I paid to upgrade from standard bacon. I also would prefer it with a side of mac and cheese and baked beans — but not breakfast.

Overall, the bacon was good, but not worth the $4 I paid to upgrade from standard bacon. I also would prefer it with a side of mac and cheese and baked beans — but not breakfast. play

Overall, the bacon was good, but not worth the $4 I paid to upgrade from standard bacon. I also would prefer it with a side of mac and cheese and baked beans — but not breakfast.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


You can try millionaire's bacon a few ways at Choi's restaurants. At Sweet Maple, where a side order of millionaire's bacon goes for $8, you can have it in a Bloody Mary for $12.50.

Millionaires bacon in a Bloody Mary like woah : @instamiggi #bloodymary #millionaresbacon #brunch

A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on



The more upscale Blackwood restaurant serves a "one percenter's burger" that includes millionaire's bacon, a Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, tomato and arugula. It costs $21.

You can add our Millionaire's Bacon to any of our burgers! #millionairesbacon #chestnutstreet #sffoodie #sfburgers

A post shared by Blackwood Restaurant (@blackwoodsf) on



A Kitchen Story offers millionaire's bacon topped with walnuts, chili flakes, and cardamom as a side special. A regular side of the sweet-and-spicy treat costs $9.



However you like your millionaire's bacon prepared, it's best shared with friends.

However you like your millionaire's bacon prepared, it's best shared with friends. play

However you like your millionaire's bacon prepared, it's best shared with friends.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Top 3

1 Tech 54 of the most hilariously bad Amazon movie reviews (AMZN)bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Method Man.
Tech Method Man talks about his scene-stealing episode on HBO's 'The Deuce' — and why he has no time for Martin Shkreli
Having an office space is longer in Africa.
Tech 5 best co-working spaces in Africa for 2017 and price of use for one month
Rainmaking Loft London is based at St Katherine's Dock.
Tech Coworking space Rainmaking Loft is shutting down in London after WeWork moved in above it
Deliveroo CEO Will Shu.
Tech Deliveroo reportedly failed to ask council permission to build some of its pop-up kitchens