Tech :  A new breakfast craze called 'millionaire's bacon' is sweeping San Francisco — we tried the $7-a-slice treat and it's worth every cent

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Millennials have heard enough about avocado toast — the dish that sparked outrage earlier this year when a millionaire said young people can't afford to buy homes because they spend too much money on overpriced toast.

Now there's a new expensive breakfast indulgence that San Franciscans are obsessed with.

"Millionaire's bacon" is a thick-cut, succulent-and-sweet version of the breakfast staple and it's increasingly popping up on menus across the Bay Area. Its decadence might make you feel rich, but you certainly don't need to be a millionaire to try it. The bacon ranges from $2 to $7 a slice.

We tried millionaire's bacon at Taylor Street Coffee Shop in San Francisco. Here's the verdict.

I love bacon. Here's me eating some that I sprinkled on a cauliflower dish.

When I first read about "millionaire's bacon" in the San Francisco Chronicle, I couldn't wait to try it. I placed an order for pick-up at Taylor Street Coffee Shop, which serves the dish.

It feels like a Millionaire's Bacon weekend! #brunch #millionairesbacon #sffood A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on May 19, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Hoyul Steven Choi is a local restauranteur credited with bringing millionaire's bacon to San Francisco. He started serving it out of his Pacific Heights brunch spot Sweet Maple in 2012.

A server poses for a photo inside one of Hoyul Steven Choi's restaurants.

The dish quickly took off, and Choi introduced it to his other restaurants in the Bay Area.

You can find millionaire's bacon at Sweet Maple and Choi's other restaurants, including Taylor Street Coffee Shop, Blackwood, and A Kitchen Story in San Francisco; Fred's Coffee Shop in Sausalito; Berkeley Social Club in Berkeley; and Kitchen Sunnyside in Mill Valley.

What makes millionaire's bacon so special? It starts with the cut.

Choi recommends using bacon cut from the center of the pork belly. These strips are typically shorter and have less fat than regular-cut bacon, according to food blog Cook's Illustrated.

Millionaire's bacon is about a half-inch in thickness — about eight times thicker than the standard bacon sold in stores. "It's almost like a bacon steak," Choi told the Chronicle.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

These thick slabs of pork are covered with sugar and cayenne pepper for a one-two punch of sweet and spicy flavor. The bacon cooks at a low temperature in the oven for a few hours.

Get World Famous #MillionairesBacon at Surisan! #emo#8J+lkw==## #breakfast #brunch #bacon #fishermanswharf A post shared by Surisan (@surisansf) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Millionaire's bacon has amassed a cult of fans in San Francisco.

Millionaire Bacon. : @bohairmakeup #bacon #sffoodie #millionairesbacon A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on Nov 4, 2015 at 4:53pm PST

A hashtag for the breakfast item — #millionairesbacon — has over 3,300 posts on Instagram.

There are t-shirts and tote bags to commemorate its awesomeness.

Fashion statement! #MillionairesBacon #fashion #beachbag #grocerybag A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on Aug 15, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

Choi's restaurants post to Instagram and Facebook whenever the item sells out.

#millionairesbacon #marinadistrict #sfeats A post shared by Blackwood Restaurant (@blackwoodsf) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

I ordered a to-go plate with two scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, a mixed greens salad, and two slices of millionaire's bacon for a grand total of $19.63. My dog was jealous.

Millionaire's bacon starts out sweet like candied bacon jerky and sneaks up on your tastebuds with a hint of cayenne pepper. It struck a good balance.

Though it was easy to cut into smaller bites, the bacon was a little tough to chew, like jerky. I was turned off by the stickiness and used a fork and knife instead of my fingers to eat it.

Overall, the bacon was good, but not worth the $4 I paid to upgrade from standard bacon. I also would prefer it with a side of mac and cheese and baked beans — but not breakfast.

You can try millionaire's bacon a few ways at Choi's restaurants. At Sweet Maple, where a side order of millionaire's bacon goes for $8, you can have it in a Bloody Mary for $12.50.

Millionaires bacon in a Bloody Mary like woah : @instamiggi #bloodymary #millionaresbacon #brunch A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

The more upscale Blackwood restaurant serves a "one percenter's burger" that includes millionaire's bacon, a Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, tomato and arugula. It costs $21.

You can add our Millionaire's Bacon to any of our burgers! #millionairesbacon #chestnutstreet #sffoodie #sfburgers A post shared by Blackwood Restaurant (@blackwoodsf) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

A Kitchen Story offers millionaire's bacon topped with walnuts, chili flakes, and cardamom as a side special. A regular side of the sweet-and-spicy treat costs $9.

However you like your millionaire's bacon prepared, it's best shared with friends.