Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A mysterious driverless minivan was spotted driving around the DC area

Tech A mysterious driverless minivan was spotted driving around the DC area

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Do you know who or what was behind a Ford Transit van that was seen driving around Arlington, Virginia last night?

The vehicle was spotted with no human beings in either the driver's seat or the passenger seat. ARLnow.com has video of it:

The Ford Transit van also doesn't appear to have any lidar sensors mounted on its roof. Lidar is a 3D sensing technology that big tech companies like Google and Apple believe is key to autonomous vehicles.

Virginia's state government has aggressively courted self-driving vehicle companies and researchers. No applications or permits are required to operate a driverless car in Virginia, the Washington Post reported in April. Some officials have even suggested that nobody needs to be in a self-driving car if it's operated remotely, according to the report.

Apple has operated unmarked Ford Transit vans in the past in California, and leased them from California auto dealers, Business Insider previously reported. But Apple's vans — which have been labeled lately with "Apple Maps" — were equipped with visible lidar technology.

It might not be a tech company behind the van. Lots of university and military researchers are based in Northern Virginia and the DC suburbs.

ARLnow couldn't get to the bottom of who was operating the vehicle either, but they have lots of additional details about the unmarked grey van.

Do you know more about this mysterious van? The author can be contacted at kleswing@businessinsider.com or securely on Wickr at kifl. Twitter direct messages work, too.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech Tons of Coinbase users fled the platform after it rejected...bullet
3 Tech Here's our first look at the mysterious $1,200 smartphone from...bullet

Tech

percent adults pew 13 16
Tech THE SOCIAL MEDIA DEMOGRAPHICS REPORT: Differences in age, gender, and income at the top platforms (FB, TWTR, LNKD, GOOG, GOOGL, SNAP)
Hyperkin SmartBoy
Tech This $50 accessory lets you play your old Game Boy games on your Android phone
null
Tech These stylish backpacks are made from recycled car seat belts and airbags to reduce waste
The "iPhone 8" is allegedly going to use an OLED display that stretches out almost the entirety of the phone's front.
Tech Apple is allegedly claiming one third of Samsung's current OLED display production for the iPhone 8 (AAPL)