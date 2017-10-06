Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech A 'Jeopardy!' fan favorite explains how he's won over $300,000 in an 8-day streak without really knowing the answers

Austin Rogers has won $309,600 on "Jeopardy!" in an eight-day winning streak — quickly become a viral sensation.

Austin Rogers, a New York bartender, has won $309,600 on "Jeopardy!" in an eight-day winning streak, and he has quickly gone viral for his quirky mannerisms and the unique way he prepared to be on the game show.

Rogers told "Good Morning America" on Thursday that the key to his success was simple: He just watched a ton of "Jeopardy!"

Rogers says he's watched "hundreds upon hundreds" of episodes of the game show and has found that if you watch the show long enough, you're bound to see some repeats.

"I'm not going to say there's a system or a code, but if you watch enough, you'll start seeing things repeat," Rogers said.

Rogers has skipped skimming encyclopedias and studied the game show instead. Here's how he explained it:

"Like, if it ever says 'sculptor,' it's probably gonna be Auguste Rodin. If it ever says 'American sculptor,' it'll probably be Alexander Calder. If it ever says 'Romanian poet,' it'll be Ionesco. I have no idea who Ionesco is, but I've seen that come up three times in episodes across the decades."

In addition to being an impressive "Jeopardy!" winner, Rogers has quickly developed a following. Fans have been fawning over the unusually goofy contestant by using the hashtag #austinonjeopardy to applaud his wins.

Rogers remains the champion on "Jeopardy!"

Here's Roger's full interview on "Good Morning America":

