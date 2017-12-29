Tech :  A hidden message about Obama golfing was deleted from Trump's website after people noticed

news

President Donald Trump's campaign website had a message hidden in its source code.

It was a joke about former President Barack Obama golfing. The code containing the message was deleted shortly after it was discovered.

Trump has spent 71 of his 346 days in office playing golf, according to The Washington Post.



There has never been a president with the same passion for golf as Donald Trump.

That's why a lot of people thought it funny when a snarky error message was found hidden in the JavaScript code of Trump's campaign's website on Thursday.

It said: "Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem ... and not on the golf course."

As The Post's Christopher Ingraham wrote on Twitter, it's unclear whether the error message was ever shown. The quip was intended to replace a basic "page not found" message, but there seemed to be errors in the code.

Regardless, the snippet of code was removed from the website a few hours after it was discovered. But you can still see the joke in the source code if you access an archive.org cache of the site.

As president, Trump has played a round of golf nearly every five days, according to The Post.

Over his eight years in office, President Barack Obama played 333 games of golf, or once about every nine days.