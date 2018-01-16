Tech :  A frequent traveller asks every hotel he stays in for a 'unique drawing of Godzilla' upon arrival — and it proves what you can get away with if you just ask

news

Patrick Feary, communications strategist for Hotelchamp, makes a bizarre request at every hotel he stays at.

He asks that there be a "hand-drawn Godzilla" in the room when he arrives.

Three hotels have obliged so far, proving what you can get when you ask for it.



It's no secret that there are tricks and tips frequent travellers should use to try and snag a cheap flight — and there are plenty of ways to enhance your hotel experience, too.

For most people, this involves trying to get a bigger, better room or perhaps a bottle of champagne — but one man has made a habit out of asking for something a bit more unusual.

Patrick Feary, communications strategist at Hotelchamp — a hotel startup which helps hotels personalise their guests' stays — travels all over the world for work. However, instead of asking for luxury perks, he asks for one specific (yet optional) thing from every hotel he stays at — a "unique drawing of Godzilla" to be in his room upon arrival.

He's made the request to roughly 20 hotels so far — and three have obliged.

He initially tried the idea so that his company's finance team would "get a kick out of having to approve the trip with the request in there." However, when the first hotel he ever asked actually delivered, the tradition began.

He was visiting the Mercure Melbourne Albert Park in Victoria, Australia, and wrote in his request: "Totally optional but if you felt like including a drawing of Godzilla in my hotel room then it would really make me feel at home."

Here's what was in his room upon arrival:

The second to answer his odd demand was the Lucia Lodge in Big Sur, California.

At the time, he was travelling around the US for six months with his wife, and had "booked many hotels," he said.

"Having to think of so many different activities for Godzilla to be doing in each potential drawing was tough, so to come up with ideas, I made the request specific to the location," he added.

His request read: "If you're bored, a drawing of a surfing Godzilla would really welcome us to California. Completely optional though – we will still have a great time if you don't feel like it or don't have time though!"

Here was the result:

Perhaps the most impressive response he has received was from the Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston, Massachusetts.

"If possible, and totally no issue if not, it would make me feel so much more at home if there was a drawing in my room of Godzilla firing a bow and arrow at an apple on top of the head of a smaller Godzilla, William Tell style," he wrote to the hotel. "Obviously I don't expect this you to fulfil this request but I will be super impressed if you even just have a go."

And he got what he asked for...

...and then some.

"This one was pretty above and beyond – both because it was one of the most complicated requests I've made and Hilton also gave us a complimentary fruit bowl and bottle of wine with this. They even wrote us a card that said 'hope(s) Godzilla has a good aim!'"

While having a hand-drawn Godzilla in your room might not be top priority, Feary's tradition shows you what a hotel is really willing to do for a guest.

It also "speaks back to what his company does, and the value of booking hotels direct because of these requests — they really do go above and beyond for guests," according to Hotelchamp.