Tech :  A Florida-based entrepreneur is selling his enormous home — complete with 'Star Trek' room — for just shy of $30 million

Marc Bell, a financier, producer, and former CEO of adult networking site FriendFinder Networks (best-known as the corporate parent of Penthouse), is once again selling his massive South Florida home. Even at a discounted $29.95 million, it's still the most expensive home listed in the city of Boca Raton, an affluent enclave north of Miami.
The mansion was previously listed for $35 million in May 2014. According to Bell, the family had found a buyer for the house but decided at the last minute not to move.
"We had a rebellion [from our kids] who wanted to live out their high school days there," Bell told Business Insider. "We decided not to sell and take it off the market."
Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty has the new listing.
The eight-bedroom Mediterranean-style house is obviously beautiful from the outside, but don't let its stylish facade deceive you; inside, there's an extensive re-creation of the starship Enterprise, along with plenty of other "Star Trek" memorabilia. There's also a "Call of Duty" room, basketball court, and 2,000-square-foot ballroom turned arcade.
But if "Star Trek" isn't your thing, you might also enjoy the home's extensive entertaining areas and gated-community perks. It has a little something for everyone.
Bell's home is a jaw-dropping 27,000 square feet on 1.6 acres. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
The house is situated inside a Boca Raton country club and has some impressive amenities to go along with that, like tennis courts, a golf course, and a shopping center. "Imagine living in a resort," Bell said. "Everything is there." (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
The front door has beautiful Mediterranean details, and palm trees shade the entryway. But don't let the classic exterior fool you. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
Let's start with the unbelievable home theater. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
It was designed to be a copy of the bridge in the starship Enterprise, complete with original sound effects for the opening and closing of the doors. Notice the U.S.S. Bell sign above the doorway. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
They even put thousands of stars in the ceiling to make it look like the real thing. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
This 2,000-square-foot ballroom was converted into a massive arcade. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
It currently houses more than 60 games dating to the '70s. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
And, of course, there are a few "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" games. But Bell acknowledges that whoever buys his home will turn these spaces into whatever fits their lifestyle. "People look at that room and say, 'Wow it's an amazing, huge space,'" Bell said. "We've had people come visit the house and think it would be a great gym, a great night club, or a Bikram yoga studio." (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
Just in case you were worried about getting bored, there's also a room dedicated to playing "Call of Duty." (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
Back upstairs, things are a little less quirky. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
This living room looks comfortable. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
The kitchen is massive. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
And dinner guests have a variety of seats to choose from. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
The dining room is set for a more formal occasion. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
Upstairs, the master bedroom is large and luxurious. "We just redid the master bedroom," Bell said. "We spent a lot of time and effort on it." (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
Outside, there's a beautiful pool area. Bell said that his family has held dinner parties for several hundreds of people in this space. "It's very much an entertaining house," he said. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
The lounge area looks like a hotel. A shutter system allows this space to function both indoors and outdoors. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
There's enough outdoor dining space to accommodate a big group. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
This fully stocked bar is great for pool parties. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
There's a home gym. (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)
And there's a basketball court that's great for pick-up games. Not seen here is the football field, built to 50% scale. "This house is great for families," Bell said. "It's a very good community." (Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty)