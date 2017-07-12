Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  A 1.1-trillion-ton iceberg has broken off Antarctica, and scientists say it's one of the largest ever recorded

Tech A 1.1-trillion-ton iceberg has broken off Antarctica, and scientists say it's one of the largest ever recorded

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded has broken free of Antarctica. A crack in an Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is responsible for calving the colossal new iceberg, which is roughly the area of Delaware state and the volume of Lake Michigan.

Researchers noticed the distinctive rift in Antarctica's ice in 2010, which has grown rapidly since 2016. The iceberg calved between July 10 and July 12, researchers said.

"Breaking news! The iceberg has fully detached from Larsen C - more details to follow soon," Martin O'Leary a glaciologist at Swansea University, wrote in a tweet early Wednesday morning for Project MIDAS.

A NASA Earth-observing satellite called MODIS was among the first to photograph the colossal ice block freed of Antarctica's grasp. It appears the iceberg has largely stayed intact.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet

Tech

null
Tech 11 modest but insanely expensive homes for sale in San Francisco
null
Tech This New York startup lets you easily create a paywall for your blog to make money off content
FCC chairman Ajit Pai might be the least popular man on the internet today.
Tech Reddit, Netflix, Google, and dozens of other tech companies are protesting Trump’s FCC today — here’s why
SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung and TechCrunch editor-at-large Mike Butcher.
Tech SoundCloud's CEO confirmed he's looking for more funding less than a week after cutting 40% of his workforce