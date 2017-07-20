Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  9 things that make mosquitoes bite you more

Tech 9 things that make mosquitoes bite you more

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mosquitoes choose their prey — you, perhaps — based on a combination of factors.

But there's good news: Some things that might make you attractive to mosquitoes you can actually change. Scientific research has found evidence supporting several factors that encourage the insects to seek you out.

These studies often involve different kinds of mosquitoes, however, so the things that attract them to you may vary depending on which species live nearby. And many of these studies are small, so keep in mind that these are preliminary hypotheses, not ironclad conclusions.

Mosquitoes are known to transmit deadly diseases like Zika, malaria, yellow fever, dengue, Chikungunya, and West Nile virus. So even though the traits that attract the bugs aren't fully understood, it's wise to try to reduce your allure as much as you can. Here are some factors that scientists have found might make you irresistible to the pests:

Things that make mosquitoes bite you more_2017_04 play

Things that make mosquitoes bite you more_2017_04

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech How to tell if you're going to break up, according to a...bullet

Tech

Omnicom CEO John Wren.
Tech Publicis gets a boost from its US performance this quarter while Omnicom gets dragged down (OMC)
The Nintendo Switch is a home console (left) and a portable console (right).
Tech It looks like Nintendo's making a miniature, inexpensive version of the original Nintendo 64 console
null
Tech The wasabi you’re used to probably isn’t real wasabi — here’s what you’re actually eating
Share of the Digital Ad Pie
Tech Google has rolled out a redesigned feed for news (GOOGL)