Tech :  9 details you might have missed from the trailer for 'Stranger Things' season 2

"These are not nightmares. It's happening."

The second season of "Stranger Things" is almost here, and Netflix surprised everyone by dropping a new trailer on Friday the 13th. The footage reveals a number of different things about the plot and includes some references to classic films of the time. Here's everything we know so far. WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD. Following is a transcript of the video.

The season is set in 1984, one year after the first.

"Ghostbusters" the movie also came out in 1984.

Eleven is alive!

These are the Eggos Hooper left her at the end of season 1.

Hooper's quote is a nod to "Rosemary's Baby."

Hooper: "These are not nightmares. This is happening."

Rosemary: "This is no dream. This is really happening!"

Will is now the one being tested, not Eleven.

Joyce Byers: "What is wrong with my boy?"

There is a terrifying new "shadow" monster. It's huge and has many tentacles.

Will has been drawing strange pictures of it.

Steve still has his weapon from season 1, the bat he used to fight the Demogorgon.

The season will revisit Hawkins Lab.

Hooper may go back to the Upside Down. All of the kids may go as well, and someone is keeping track of their every move.

Sean Astin plays a man named Bob Newby. It looks like he will help Hooper and the kids.

They also have help from a new friend named Max.

The second season premieres Oct. 27, 2017.

