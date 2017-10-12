Tech :  5 surprising places where you can pay with Bitcoin in Nigeria and other African countries

The global acceptance of digital currencies - Bitcoin and others, as a medium for payment for good and services has spread to Africa.

At present, there are many e-commerce and physical stores that accepting the Bitcoin equal for payments from customers or buyers.

This confirms the assertion by Professor Milton Friedman - the 1976 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, that internet would democratize currency issuance in the future.

"I think the internet is going to be one of the major forces for reducing the role of government. The one thing that’s missing but that will soon be developed is a reliable e-cash."

Mr John Donahoe of eBay also stated that: "Not only is Bitcoin exciting, it’s also going to play an important role in the future of PayPal."

Here is a list of some stores in Africa and their location within the region that accept Bitcoin.

1. Riad Kniza – Marrakech, Morocco

This is a leading boutique in the Maghreb nation. The store accepts Bitcoin for payment for any of its wares.

The store website is www.riadkniza.com.

2. Minku – Lagos, Nigeria

Minku is a fashion boutique and beauty online accessories store registered in Nigeria. The store offers many Europe and Asian products for its customer across the continent.

The store website is www.minku.com

3. MamaMikes – Nairobi, Kenya

MamaMikes is a wholesale and retail online platform based in Kenya. The store offers products from groceries to electronic appliances and utilities to consumers across the East African region.

Earlier this year, the store added Bitcoin as a payment option on its website.

The store website is http://mamamikes.co.ke/

4. BitSoko – Nairobi, Kenya

BitSoko is a local college startup that merchant hosting services to small businesses in Kenya.

As an incubator, the website encourages local merchant to get listed on their platform and let students buy items through the use of BitCoin.

The platform site is https://bitsoko.co.ke

5. TakeAlot – South Africa

TakeAlot is South Africa’s largest e-commerce retailer. It offers products ranging from fashion, health & beauty, gaming, music, electronics among other.

The store site is https://www.takealot.com/