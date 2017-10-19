Tech :  5 important things to note about the launch of Kwesé Tv in Nigeria

Econet Media has launched its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Lagos, Nigeria today October 19, 2017.

The new pay-tv operator promised a dynamic African-focused premium entertainment, international and African series and movies and award-winning children’s entertainment channels.

Although it is the second pay-tv to be launched in Nigeria in the month of October, 2017, while the first is the Nigerian-owned TSTV whose commercial operation will begin by November 1, 2017.

For a new pay-tv that has just been launched in few other African countries, here are some important things to know about the company.

1. It is a pay-tv operated by the Econet Media and owned by Strive Masiyiwa. Hence, it is a foreign company like Multichoice, but from Zimbabwe.

2. The pay-tv satellite dish and decoder goes for a price N10,960 inclusive of installation. After which, viewers have opportunities to subscribe for 3, 7 and 30 days.

3. Channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and of course Kwesé Free Sports continue to be aired even when your subscription expires.

4. The Kwesé Free Sports airs some matches in the major European leagues including English Premier League among others.

5. The pay-tv channels can be assessed across many platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms.