Tech :  5 best co-working spaces in Africa for 2017 and price of use for one month

One company hosting concept that is fast gaining ground and acceptance in Africa is co-working space. This allows for the existence of many small companies in one building at a cheaper cost.

The concept, which is also known as digital nomads hub, is fast becoming a haven for local entrepreneurs. As most are adopting ways of cutting regulatory and operation expenses that have to do with the physical office hosting.

For Africa, it is seen as the best solution to the challenges bedeviling the entrepreneurial cultures which are evolving from the youth in the continent.

Here is the list of co-working spaces in Africa according to a research by Nomad Capitalist.

1. IceAddis - Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

IceAddis is the first co-working space in the Ethiopia. It was established by four international development leaders seeking space for e-learning and other human development projects.

At present, IceAddis is the preferred locations for a number of local startups and entrepreneurs.

The centre provides startups access to unlimited wi-fi, printing, coffee, tea, and water, access to the kitchen and a locker. This comes at a cost of $2570 for twenty days.

2. Sylabs – Algiers, Algeria

Sylabs is a 300-meter co-working space for about forty (40) people to work. In Algiers, Sylabs is a place where you can get some of the fast-evolving local startups.

For a startup looking to get a space at the centre, it costs just $79 per month. This allows the subscriber access to wi-fi, a printer, scanner and projector as well as the use of the coffee machine for six-day-a-week.

3. Bureaux - Cape Town, South Africa

Bureaux is noted as the mecca for startups in the capital of South Africa. Due to its flexible office space offering model, the centre is popularly called “flexible work habitats”. No one has a permanent spot.

Bureaux offers startups access to the unlimited super-fast internet, all utilities in the centre, security and beverages for $99 a month.

At present, the centre has three designated locations - Sea Point, Woodstock, and City Junction, in Cape Town.

4. WorkSpot - Casablanca, Morocco

WorkSpot offers startups and tech enthusiasts a great relief from the poor internet service in Casablanca.

The centre provides fibre internet as part of its co-working package, unlimited coffee and tea, unlimited scanning, a locker and brand exposure. Subscribers' logos are placed at the centre entrance.

This service comes at a cost of $258 per month for subscribers.

5. Capital Square - Lagos, Nigeria

Capital Square is the biggest co-working centre in Lagos. At Capital Square, subscribers have access to a desk or a locker (can make it permanent for a little more price) and Internet speeds.

At the centre, it costs a monthly membership of $125 to have access to these services. The internet service at this centre is noted as one of the best in the city.