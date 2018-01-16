Tech :  3 of the most beautiful schools in the world

news

On Friday, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced the winners of the 2018 Honor Awards — considered the highest achievement in architecture and design. The winning architects are all based in the United States, but the buildings are located in countries around the world.

The professional organization awarded 16 works in three categories: architecture, interior design, and urban design. The winners range from a waterfront promenade in Chicago, Illinois to a fire station in Mercer Island, Washington.

Three schools completed within the last five years received awards. Check them out below.

Designed by Dake Wells Architecture, Reeds Spring Middle School in Missouri is nestled in a hill.

Ample sunlight permeates throughout the 78,000-square-foot building. The school won in the interior architecture category.

Most classrooms have direct views of the trees. Teachers can use outdoor classrooms on each level as well.

"The result is a scheme that celebrates the rugged beauty of the site, with large gathering spaces below grade providing storm safety, and classrooms among the trees," the architects wrote on their site.

The Gohar Khatoon Girls' School in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan also took an AIA award. The late Robert Hull designed the work. which won for outstanding architecture, before he died in 2014.

Six emerging female artists painted murals in the school’s central staircases.

Several thousand women and girls attend the school, which has a mission of promoting gender inclusion in Afghan society.

The building "elevates respect for women and girls overall ... adding an intent to create an urban oasis and promote community engagement," the AIA jury wrote.

The Steven L. Anderson Design Center extension to Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas is a modern building that pays homage to the campus' historical character.

The 37,000-square-foot addition features red accents, like the skylight below, throughout the building. It was honored in the architecture category.

Every floor features studios for architecture and design students to work on projects.

A fourth-floor sky terrace also offers a spectacular view of the Boston Mountains.

"The overall design is a didactic model, establishing a tangible discourse between the past and present, while providing state-of-the-art-facilities for 21st century architectural and design education," the AIA jury wrote.