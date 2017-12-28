Tech :  3 movies that are still in theaters and getting Oscar buzz have leaked online

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

"Lady Bird," "I, Tonya," and "Call Me By Your Name" leaked online this week from DVD award-season screeners.

i, tonya play

i, tonya

(YouTube/Neon)
  • "Lady Bird," "I, Tonya," and "Call Me By Your Name" leaked online this week.
  • The three Oscar-contending films were reportedly leaked from critics' DVD screeners by Hive-CM8, a piracy group that earlier this month leaked Louis C.K.'s unreleased film "I Love You, Daddy."
  • All three films are currently in theaters.

Three Oscar-contending independent films that are currently in theaters — "Lady Bird," "I, Tonya," and "Call Me By Your Name" — leaked onto piracy networks this week.

The movies were reportedly ripped from critics' awards-season DVD screeners by the piracy group Hive-CM8, which earlier this month leaked Louis C.K.'s controversial, unreleased film, "I Love You, Daddy," in a similar fashion.

Piracy-news site TorrentFreak first reported the news of the latest leaks, and Business Insider has verified that DVD-quality copies of the three films were uploaded to piracy sites on Tuesday.

"We are especially sharing this for the people who cant [sic] visit the cinema due to illness, or because it is a limited release that doesn’t make it to their country," the piracy group wrote in the release notes.

"Lady Bird," a coming-of-age comedy by Greta Gerwig, has grossed over $29 million since its release in early November, according to Box Office Mojo. The critically acclaimed film went to a wide release in late November.

"I, Tonya," a biopic of the former Olympic ice-skater Tonya Harding starring Margot Robbie, and the romance-drama "Call Me By Your Name" have also garnered critical acclaim, and are currently in limited release.

According to TorrentFreak, Hive-CM8 also claimed responsibility for leaking Richard Linklater's comedy-drama "Last Flag Flying" on Sunday.

