Tech :  19 Netflix original shows that both critics and audiences agree are amazing

TV viewers and TV critics aren't often on the same page. But where the interests of the two overlap, you're sure to find some quality shows.

Netflix's latest original series, "The End of the F***ing World," is one such program.

Acclaimed by both critics and fans, the British dark comedy recently won an enthusiastic endorsement from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who called it the "most engaging addictive original" in a long time.

To figure out which other Netflix original series were beloved by both groups, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix original shows scored at least an 85% "Fresh" rating with critics and audiences.

Excluding docu-series, talk shows, and kids shows, we ranked these series by averaging their critic and audience scores on the site, and we used critic scores to break any ties.

Here are 19 Netflix original shows that both critics and audiences love:

19. "Castlevania" — 87%

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 89%

Average score: 87%

Netflix description: "A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games."

18. "W/ Bob and David" — 87%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 86%

Average score: 87%

Netflix description: "After being dishonorably discharged from the Navy Seals, 'Bob and David' are back serving our country the way they do best -- making sketch comedy."

17. "Anne with an E" — 88%

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 89%

Average score: 88%

Netflix description: "A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on 'Anne of Green Gables.'"

16. "Orange Is The New Black" — 89%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 87%

Average score: 89%

Netflix description: "A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of 'Weeds.'"

15. "Daredevil" — 90.5%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 95%

Average score: 90.5%

Netflix description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

14. "Narcos" — 91%

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 95%

Average score: 91%

Netflix description: "The true story of Colombia's infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series."

13. "GLOW" — 91%

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 88%

Average score: 91%

Netflix description: "In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind 'Orange Is the New Black.'"

12. "BoJack Horseman" — 91.5%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 94%

Average score: 91.5%

Netflix description: "He's a half-horse, half-man, has-been TV star who drinks a bit too much. He's really got a lot going on right now."

11. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — 91.5%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 86%

Average score: 91.5%

Netflix description: "What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course."

10. "The Crown" — 92%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 93%

Average score: 92%

Netflix description: "This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century."

9. "Love" — 92%

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 92%

Average score: 92%

Netflix description: "Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow."

8. "Jessica Jones" — 93.5%

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 95%

Average score: 93.5%

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

7. "Stranger Things" — 94%

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

Average score: 94%

Netflix description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

6. "American Vandal" — 94%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 91%

Average score: 94%

Netflix description: "A high school is rocked by an act of vandalism, but the top suspect pleads innocence and finds an ally in a filmmaker. A satirical true crime mystery."

5. "Mindhunter" — 95%

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 94%

Average score: 95%

Netflix description: "In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

4. "Alias Grace" — 95%

Critic score: 99%

Audience score: 91%

Average score: 95%

Netflix description: "In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist weighs whether a murderess should be pardoned due to insanity. Based on Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel."

3. "Master of None" — 95%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 90%

Average score: 95%

Netflix description: "Dating, career, finding a great taco — it's all hard. But becoming a mature adult is a whole other degree of difficulty."

2. "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" — 96%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 92%

Average score: 96%

Netflix description: "The cult hit returns! Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals."

1. "The End of the F***ing World" — 97%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 94%

Average score: 97%

Description: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel."