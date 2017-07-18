Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  18 objects that are perfectly designed and can't be improved any further

There's beauty in simplicity, and these perfectly-designed objects showcase the principle in full.

Some things are so timeless, recognizable, and intuitive that it doesn't make any sense to try to improve them.

Business Insider spoke with multiple designers, including Peter Rohles, an industrial designer at the software company solidThinking, and Dan Formosa, a former designer at OXO, to get a sense of which products are at or approaching perfection.

Here are the products that don't need any second thoughts.

Paperclip — Three turns in a piece of wire is all you need to properly secure a stack of paper.

Paperclip — Three turns in a piece of wire is all you need to properly secure a stack of paper.

(David/Flickr)


Microplane — Essentially an oversized nail file, the sharp, lightweight device is perfect for zesting citrus fruits or grating spices directly over a dish, Formosa says.

Microplane — Essentially an oversized nail file, the sharp, lightweight device is perfect for zesting citrus fruits or grating spices directly over a dish, Formosa says.

(Williams-Sonoma)


Bic ballpoint pen — The product is cheap while still being durable and reliable, Rohles says.

Bic ballpoint pen — The product is cheap while still being durable and reliable, Rohles says.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Fiskars scissors — The Finnish consumer goods company has been around since 1649, and their classic orange scissors since 1967. The only slight tweaks have been made to add comfort and increase the quality of the steel blades.

Fiskars scissors — The Finnish consumer goods company has been around since 1649, and their classic orange scissors since 1967. The only slight tweaks have been made to add comfort and increase the quality of the steel blades.

(Fiskars)


OXO double-bladed cheese grater — Formosa says his favorite grater slices both ways, since the blades face up and down, resulting in twice the grating power.

OXO double-bladed cheese grater — Formosa says his favorite grater slices both ways, since the blades face up and down, resulting in twice the grating power.

(Amazon)


Swingline stapler — A solid, weighty feel combined with a timeless look. "It's the Cadillac of staplers," Rohles said.

Swingline stapler — A solid, weighty feel combined with a timeless look. "It's the Cadillac of staplers," Rohles said.

(JD Hancock/Flickr)


Sharpie marker — The look is sleek and crisp, not to mention iconic. "People say, 'Do you have a Sharpie?' instead of, 'Do you have a marker?'" Rohles said.

Sharpie marker — The look is sleek and crisp, not to mention iconic. "People say, 'Do you have a Sharpie?' instead of, 'Do you have a marker?'" Rohles said.

(EricaJoy/Flickr)


Soda can tab — The modern soda can tab emerged in the mid-1980s to replace pull-away tabs, which users remove from the can entirely. The new tab's complex physics are widely considered a feat of design genius.

Soda can tab — The modern soda can tab emerged in the mid-1980s to replace pull-away tabs, which users remove from the can entirely. The new tab's complex physics are widely considered a feat of design genius.

(Wojciech Kulicki/Flickr)


Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil — The iconic yellow-and-green implement offers the best writing (and erasing) experience you'll find from a pencil.

Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil — The iconic yellow-and-green implement offers the best writing (and erasing) experience you'll find from a pencil.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Post-It notes — An accident when it was invented, the Post-It, the no-frills combination of adhesive and a square piece of paper, still has no peers.

Post-It notes — An accident when it was invented, the Post-It, the no-frills combination of adhesive and a square piece of paper, still has no peers.

(Steven Depolo/Flickr)


Colt M1911 pistol — Just about every modern handgun was inspired by the Colt M1911 in both functionality and aesthetic. It is the gold standard.

Colt M1911 pistol — Just about every modern handgun was inspired by the Colt M1911 in both functionality and aesthetic. It is the gold standard.

(Askild Antonsen/Flickr)


KitchenAid mixer — The strength and beauty of the retro chic mixer has kept it in every serious baker's kitchen since it was unveiled in 1919.

KitchenAid mixer — The strength and beauty of the retro chic mixer has kept it in every serious baker's kitchen since it was unveiled in 1919.

(Neil Conway/Flickr)


Jeep Wrangler — "It's a strong-looking vehicle," Rohles said. "When people think of a car they'd go off-roading in, it's usually a Hummer or a Jeep."

Jeep Wrangler — "It's a strong-looking vehicle," Rohles said. "When people think of a car they'd go off-roading in, it's usually a Hummer or a Jeep."

(Abdullah AlBargan/Flickr)


Eames lounge chair — Instant recognition is usually a good sign in design. The combination of leather and wood is what make the product so striking, Rohles says.

Eames lounge chair — Instant recognition is usually a good sign in design. The combination of leather and wood is what make the product so striking, Rohles says.

(Casey Marshall/Flickr)


Maglite flashlight — Never has there been a more durable, sturdy flashlight, Rohles says. It is the standard by which other flashlights are judged.

Maglite flashlight — Never has there been a more durable, sturdy flashlight, Rohles says. It is the standard by which other flashlights are judged.

(Wikimedia Commons)


ChapStick — "The shape hasn't changed in so long," Rohles said. And given its simple, effective construction, it doesn't need to.

ChapStick — "The shape hasn't changed in so long," Rohles said. And given its simple, effective construction, it doesn't need to.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Razor — Since the switch from straight razors, the way we shave hasn't changed in decades, Rohles says, even if companies market new products as innovative.

Razor — Since the switch from straight razors, the way we shave hasn't changed in decades, Rohles says, even if companies market new products as innovative.

(Mr.TinDC/Flickr)


Chuck Taylor All-Star — At 99 years old, the sneaker recalls simpler times and offers universal appeal. It's a rare breed in fashion.

Chuck Taylor All-Star — At 99 years old, the sneaker recalls simpler times and offers universal appeal. It's a rare breed in fashion.

(Carlos Varela/Flickr)


