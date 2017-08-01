Tech :  13 'Game of Thrones' actors whose real-life accents sound nothing like their characters on the show

"Game of Thrones" is a huge, ambitious show. It's clear how much work goes into crafting each of the hour-long episodes. From creating hyper-realistic dragons, to casting hundreds of extras for giant battles, the show spares no expense.

For many fans, though, there's one detail of the show where the work that goes into it may go unnoticed: accents.

Over the past six-plus seasons, "Game of Thrones" has introduced fans to close to 200 characters. Nearly all of them speak with some variation of an English or Scottish accent, though there are a few exceptions. However, few actors are using their natural voices, and are instead doing an accent that fits where in Westeros their character is from.

Here are 13 "Game of Thrones" characters who sound nothing like the actors who portray them:

Oberyn Martell

Though he was born in Chile, Pedro Pascal was raised in the Southern California and Texas, and sounds nothing like his onscreen persona.

Davos Seawroth

Liam Cunningham was born in Dublin, Ireland, though you wouldn't be able to tell from the Geordie accent he does while playing Davos.

Bronn

Bronn actor Jerome Flynn is from southern England and has an upper-class English accent, but does a convincing northern English accent in the show.

Syrio Forel

Arya's dancing master hailed from the far-off land of Braavos, and spoke with the fictional Braavosi accent. He was portrayed by London-born Miltos Yerolemou, who speaks with a standard English accent.

Ygritte

Despite being Scottish, Rose Leslie speaks with a Received Pronunciation accent — what you might consider a very proper English accent. To play the Wildling Ygritte, however, Leslie does a strong northern English accent.

Jaime Lannister

Born in Rudkøbing, Denmark, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau speaks with a noticeable Danish accent. He does his best attempt at a Southern English accent to play Jaime, but you can hear his true accent slip through from time to time.

Khal Drogo

Okay, yeah, Khal Drogo mainly speaks Dothraki, but he throws in a few English words here and there. The actor Jason Momoa, however, is Hawaiian and speaks with a West Coast American accent.

Lord Varys

Actor Conleth Hill is from Northern Ireland, though for "Game of Thrones" he does a refined southern English accent.

Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

The Dublin-born Aidan Gillen speaks with a noticeable Irish accent. His "Game of Thrones" character, however, has an accent that has been morping and changing constantly since his season one debut.

Jorah Mormont

Iain Glen is a Scottish actor from Edinburgh, something you might be able to quickly deduce after hearing him speak. In "Game of Thrones," however, his character Jorah Mormont speaks with the Received Pronunciation accent of a former Westerosi lord.

Tormund Giantsbane

The Oslo-born Kristofer Hivju speaks in a Norwegian accent, while his Wildling character Tormund Giantsbane has a gruff, northern accent.

The Hound

Rory McCann has a thick Scottish accent, though he does his best to disguise it with an English accent in "Game of Thrones." If you listen closely, though, you'll hear his brogue slip through from time to time.

Tyrion Lannister

Many fans forget that Peter Dinklage is New Jersey born-and-raised. To play Tyrion Lannister, Dinklage does his best attempt at a Received Pronunciation English accent — with varying degrees of success.