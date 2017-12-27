Tech :  13 apocalyptic images of 2017

news
At 2017's worst, it didn't just feel like everything was on fire. Parts of the world literally were — and still are — burning.
There were fires, floods, storms, earthquakes, droughts, and volcanic eruptions.
Some of the photos of those events gave the past year a very "end of the world" sort of feel.
These are some of the most apocalyptic images we spotted.
As the Thomas Fire blazed in California, it filled the sky with so much smoke that the sun peeking through took on an orange hue.
play
As the Thomas Fire blazed in California, it filled the sky with so much smoke that the sun peeking through took on an orange hue. (David McNew/Getty Images)
A five-year drought in Brazil left cracked ground where water used to fill the Boqueirao reservoir in Paraiba state.
play
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)
This was just one of at least 41 humpback whales to wash ashore dead on the Eastern Seaboard of the US in an "unusual mortality event" that stretched back to 2016.
play
Pedestrians stop to look at a dead humpback whale that washed up on a beach in New York, U.S., April 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Golfers in Washington State played on as one of many wildfires raged in the west.
play
Golfers in Washington State played on as one of many wildfires raged in the west. (Kristi McCluer/Reuters)
In India, Delhi's sky was so full of toxic smog that the government described it as like a gas chamber.
play
In India, Delhi's sky was so full of toxic smog that the government described it as like a gas chamber. (REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)
An eruption of the Mount Agung volcano in Bali forced more than 100,000 to evacuate their homes.
play
An eruption of the Mount Agung volcano in Bali forced more than 100,000 to evacuate their homes. (Andri Tambunan/Getty Images)
The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia carried Saharan dust all the way to London, giving the sky an apocalyptic tone.
play
The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia carried Saharan dust all the way to London, giving the sky an apocalyptic tone. (REUTERS/Tom Jacobs)
Mount Etna joined the Bali volcano in erupting and spewing forth dangerous lava this year.
play
Mount Etna joined the Bali volcano in erupting and spewing forth dangerous lava this year. (REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello)
Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico and caused widespread blackouts. Many residents are still without power months later.
play
Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico and caused widespread blackouts. Many residents are still without power months later. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
Biplab Hazra shocked the world by showing elephants being attacked by a mob in West Bengal, India. The image won the Sanctuary Asia Wildlife Photography contest.
play
Biplab Hazra shocked the world by showing elephants being attacked by a mob in West Bengal, India. The image won the Sanctuary Asia Wildlife Photography contest. (Biplab Hazra/The Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards 2017)
Mexico City was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that flattened buildings and left rubble around the city.
play
Heavy machinery moves in to attempt to free people trapped under this rubble in Piedad Navarte, Mexico City. (AP)
Hurricane Harvey dumped unprecedented amounts of water on Houston, flooding whole communities.
play
Hurricane Harvey dumped unprecedented amounts of water on Houston, flooding whole communities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The fires in California forced many to try to filter the air they breathe so as not to take in too much ash and soot.
play
The fires in California forced many to try to filter the air they breathe so as not to take in too much ash and soot. (David McNew/Getty Images)