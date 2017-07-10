Tech :  12 real tech job interview questions you don't want to be asked (MSFT, GOOG, TWTR)

The gigs at top tech companies are notoriously competitive. Tales of free food, company swag, and decked out offices draw applicants from top universities and companies around the world.
Using Glassdoor's interview review section, we've picked out of the toughest (and weirdest) interview questions asked of applicants for jobs at Google, Microsoft, and Twitter.
We hope you never encounter these, but study up — you never know what your next job might hold.
How would you design and test a toaster?
Job: Senior program manager
Company: Microsoft
You come to work and it's your first day. There is no one in the office expect for a few interns, but nobody is there to tell you what to do. What will you do?
Job: Account executive and sales solution professional
Company: Microsoft
Design a vending machine
Job: Principal program manager
Company: Microsoft
How would you perform a series of calculations without a calculator, and what is your logic behind the steps?
Job: Data scientist
Company: Microsoft
If you had to paint all the buildings in New York, how much paint would it take?
Job: Business systems analyst
Company: Google
Every city has a calendar with different holiday periods. You may travel to another city only on the weekends. What is the maximum days of holidays that you can get in a year?
Job: Software engineer
Company: Google
How will you tell your manager that you have to bring your pet dog to work because no one takes care of it, taking into account one of your colleagues has a dog allergy?
Job: Account manager
Company: Google
Eggs can be very hard or very fragile, which means they may break if dropped from the first floor, or may not break if dropped from the 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break two eggs in the process.
Job: Software engineer
Company: Google
Why wouldn't I hire you?
Job: Recruiter
Company: Twitter
How many golf balls can you fit in a school bus?
Job: Account manager
Company: Twitter
You have a law degree, why are you interested in legal policy when this will not lead you to a position on the legal team?
Job: Legal policy associate
Company: Twitter
I don't like the titles on your resume, why do you think you're a good fit for this role?
Job: Director of sales learning
Company: Twitter