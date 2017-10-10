Tech :  12 famous actors who have publicly praised and thanked Harvey Weinstein, and what they are saying now

Famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein — under fire for sexual harassment allegations unearthed by the New York Times, spanning decades — also happens to be one of the most praised people in Hollywood.

Weinstein has been thanked about 34 times in Oscar speeches, according to a 2015 Vocativ study — although it's likely the number has risen in the past two years.

Meryl Streep even referred to Weinstein as "God" in her 2012 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

But Streep has since condemned the producer, calling Weinstein's alleged behavior "inappropriate," "disgraceful," and "inexcusable" in a statement released Monday.

But besides Streep, and a handful of other actors who have spoken out, there has been a notable silence in Hollywood.

"Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening," actress Rose McGowan tweeted on Friday.

The "silence" McGowan is referring to isn't imagined. Many in Hollywood are refusing to comment on the accusations made against the producer, according to an article published by The New York Times Sunday.

The Times reportedly reached out to 40 people in the entertainment industry, from Thursday to Saturday, and nearly every single person declined to speak on the record.

One publicist for an "A-list actress" reportedly told the Times that were wasn't an "upside" for her client to provide a comment, "since she did not have a movie to promote."

Claudia Eller, a Variety editor who spoke to the Times, said she believed that "there is still a lot of fear" when it comes to admonishing the producer, because the question of whether or not Weinstein is "really done" has yet to be answered.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he helped found with his brother Bob Weinstein. And since then, a few more voices have spoken out (like Kevin Smith, who said he was "ashamed").

But many have not — yet. Superstars from Jennifer Lawrence to Christoph Waltz have publicly praised Weinstein. Will they now publicly disavow him, as Streep has done?

Update: Statements from Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet have been added.

Here are 12 famous actors who publicly praised and thanked Weinstein:

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow thanked Weinstein during her acceptance speech for her first Academy Award win in 1999. Paltrow won the award for best actress for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love."

"I would like to thank Harvey Weinstein, and everyone at Miramax films for their undying support of me," Paltrow said.

Gwyneth Paltrow did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Meryl Streep

“I want to thank God: Harvey Weinstein. The punisher. Old Testament, I guess," Streep said while accepting the Golden Globe for her role in "The Iron Lady."

While Weinstein once received high praise from the actress, Streep has since condemned the producer in a statement she released Monday, in which she called the producer's behavior "disgraceful."

"The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game,” Streep wrote.

Ben Affleck

"Harvey Weinstein, who believed in us, and made this movie," Affleck said nervously while accepting his Oscar for best screenwriting with Matt Damon in 1997.

The pair won the award for their breakout hit "Good Will Hunting."

Ben Affleck did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Jennifer Lawrence

In her 2013 Golden Globe acceptance speech for best actress, Lawrence said, "Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me up here today."

The award was for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook." Lawrence also won an Oscar for the same role that year.

After learning about Weinstein's alleged conduct, Lawrence said she was "deeply disturbed," in a statement released Monday.

Lawrence said she was never harassed by the producer when she worked with him five years ago, and that she did not "know about any of these allegations."

"This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence added, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Christoph Waltz

Waltz thanked Weinstein briefly in while accepting his best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in "Inglorious Basterds" in 2010.

Christoph Waltz did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Michelle Williams

At the 2013 Golden Globe awards, Michelle Williams thanked the producer during her acceptance speech.

Williams won the award for best actress for her performance in "My Week with Marilyn."

Michelle Williams did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Holly Hunter

When she accepted her Oscar for best actress for "Piano" in 1994, Hunter waxed poetic about the Weinstein brothers.

"Harvey and Bob Weinstein, you also break my heart with your un-centered passion and support for this movie," Hunter said.

Holly Hunter did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Penélope Cruz

Cruz thanked the producer while accepting her Oscar in 2009, for her performance in "Vicky, Christina, Barcelona."

Penélope Cruz did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Billy Bob Thornton

"Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein, God bless 'em," Thornton said while receiving his Academy Award for "Sling Blade" screenplay in 1997.

Billy Bob Thornton did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Renée Zellweger

As Zellweger thanked her "friends at Miramax for making this film, especially Harvey," during her Oscar speech in 2004.

Zellweger won the award for best supporting actress for her performance in "Cold Mountain."

Renée Zellweger did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Dianne Wiest

Wiest thanked Harvey and Bob Weinstein in her best supporting actress Oscar speech in 1995, for her role in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Dianne Wiest did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Kate Winslet

Winslet thanked the producer for "his commitment" while accepting the SAG award for best supporting for her role in "The Reader" in 2009. Winslet also went on to win an Oscar for the same role.

Winslet has recently faced some criticism after making some remarks about working with controversial director Woody Allen.

But Winslet has now slammed Weinstein, calling his alleged actions "disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong," in a lengthy statement released Monday.

Winslet gave her full support to the women who have come forward with allegations against Weinstein saying, "I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways."

Winslet also said that she "had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours," but that perhaps "we have all been naïve."

"There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world,” Winslet added.