Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today (MSFT, INTC, GOOG)

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Former Yahoo boss Marissa Mayer has said she still wants to be a CEO — but Uber hasn't called yet. Mayer is rumoured to be on a list of candidates that could replace Uber's chief executive Travis Kalanick after he stepped down.

2. Intel has laid off its entire wearables division, which made its Basis smartwatch. The company is now focusing on augmented reality, according to CNBC.

3. Microsoft has built a smart thermostat called GLAS which is powered by its smart assistant, Cortana. The thermostat may be more of a concept to show off Cortana's integration into home appliances.

4. Hackers have run off with millions of dollars' worth of the cryptocurrency Ethereum for the second time in a week. Hackers made off with $32 million (£24 million) due a "critical" vulnerability in a client for the virtual currency, according to Motherboard.

5. Apple is giving its machine learning academics the opportunity to show off their research in a new online 'journal'. The company has launched a machine learning blog which will show how the company uses the technology.

6. Softbank announced almost $500 million (£383 million) of investment in Silicon Valley and San Francisco startups. The company led a $200 million round into farm startup Plenty, an $159 million round into self-driving car startup Nauto, and an $114 million round into robotics startup Brain Corp.

7. Reggaeton-pop single "Despacito" has become the most streamed record of all time, after Justin Bieber released a remixed version with original artists Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee. The single netted 4.6 billion plays in six months.

8. Google is launching its own take on the Google news feed, with a personalised feed of content inside the Google app for Android and iPhone. It's essentially an upgraded version of Google Now, which showed personalised 'cards'.

9. Apple is trying for a fashion audience with a $600 (£460) pair of Beats headphones designed with fashion house Balmain. The headphones come in two colours — the pinkish-gold "Safari" and khaki.

10. Qualcomm's profits slumped 40% as its escalating patent battle with Apple takes a toll. The company blamed delays in payments from Apple's contract manufacturers for the hit to its bottom line.