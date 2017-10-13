Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! Here's the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. It looks like Magic Leap could raise up to $1 billion (£750 million) in a new funding round. The augmented reality startup has previously raised $1.4 billion (£1 billion).

2. The Amazon Studios VP has been suspended following a rape allegation. The suspension comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

3. Alphabet quietly made its experimental balloon project a full-fledged corporation. Project Loon could be the next standalone business to spin out from Google's parent company.

4. Virgin Group has invested in Hyperloop One. Richard Branson now sits on the board of the hi-tech transit firm.

5. Facebook scrubbed potentially damning Russia data before researchers could analyse it further. The social network has deleted thousands of posts shared by Russia-linked accounts during the 2016 campaign.

6. Samsung Electronics' CEO has resigned due to "unprecedented crisis," the BBC reports. In August, the heir to the group was jailed for corruption.

7. Sheryl Sandberg got everything wrong about Facebook's role as a media company. The COO argued that the social network is a tech firm, not a media company.

8. GitHub has quietly built up an enterprise business that accounts for half its $200 million (£151 million) in sales. The "Facebook for programmers" offers businesses 24-7 support and private workspaces.

9. All 2018 iPhones might ditch fingerprint scanners and use Face ID instead. That's according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by 9to5Mac.

10. Google is going to give $1 billion (£750 million) to non-profits and help Americans get jobs in the new economy, USA Today reports. The money will be invested over the next five years.