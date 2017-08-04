Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today

Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today

  • Published:

Google wanted to buy Snap for $30 billion, Twitter is betting its future on video, and Faraday Future has shaken up its executive board.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter. play

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Good morning! Here's the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Google was interested in buying Snap for at least $30 billion (£23 billion) last year, insiders say. It is an "open secret" among Snap's upper ranks.

2. A controversial banker is the person who really runs Twitter, and he's gambling the company's future on one risky bet. COO Anthony Noto is going big on video.

3. Coinbase has decided to add support for bitcoin cash by 2018. Many users were outraged by its initial decision not to support the bitcoin offshoot.

4. Yelp's stock is skyrocketing on the news that it's selling Eat24 for $287.5 million (£219 million) to Grubhub. Its shares jumped 19%.

5. Electric car startup Faraday Future has shaken up its executive board. It is facing a cash shortage.

6. GoPro's stock surged after cost-cutting efforts helped it beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Sales were up 34% on last year.

7. The British security researcher who stopped the WannaCry cyberattack has been arrested for allegedly creating a different malware. Marcus Hutchins is accused of creating the Kronos banking trojan.

8. In Singapore, Uber knowingly rented cars to its drivers that were at risk of catching fire, a report claims. Uber allegedly continued to lease the Honda Vezel SUV after a recall.

9. Trump's FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is about to be at full strength. The US Senate unanimously voted to confirm two nominees to serve at the organisation on Thursday.

10. "Cryptocurrency mania" burned a $1 billion hedge fund that was betting against chipmakers. Carlson Capital's Black Diamond Thematic fund has lost 14.2% net this year.

Top 3

1 Tech We may have been wrong about ‘good’ cholesterol all this timebullet
2 Tech Tons of Coinbase users fled the platform after it rejected...bullet
3 Tech Here's our first look at the mysterious $1,200 smartphone from...bullet

Tech

null
Tech How a founder went from being worth millions to -$10,000 almost overnight — then rebounded to a $100 million fortune
honda vezel
Tech Uber knowingly rented cars that were at risk of catching fire to its drivers in Singapore, a report says
null
Tech A solar eclipse will be visible across the entire US for the first time in 99 years, here's how to make the most of it
Brian Armstrong
Tech Just days after its harrowing user exodus, Coinbase has decided to add support for bitcoin cash by 2018