Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! Here's the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Apple's stock surged to all-time highs. It reported its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street's expectations.

2. Facebook is reportedly building a video chat device with a "laptop-sized touchscreen." It is slated to be announced next year.

3. Tesla's battery tech director has left the company. The Model 3 is entering "production hell."

4. Amazon is staffing up several new teams to go big in cloud and distribution tech. It is launching a new group in San Diego, and starting an "autonomous robot" program.

5. Bitcoin has split in two. The digital currency forked over disagreements on how best to scale.

6. Apple's iPad slump is over. Sales grew by 14% last quarter.

7. Facebook has developed a low-energy bluetooth module for a mystery hardware device. The tech is shown in documents filed with the FCC.

8. Snapchat is partnering with college newspapers to make college editions for its Discover section. It has reached out to at least a dozen top colleges in the US, including Yale and Dartmouth.

9. Apple CEO Tim Cook completely dodged a question about what Donald Trump said about him. He didn't directly answer the question of whether he has promised to build "three big, beautiful plants" in the US.

10. SoundCloud is close to selling stakes in its business to Raine Group and Temasek Holdings, Bloomberg reports. There is currently uncertainty surrounding the future of the music streaming firm.