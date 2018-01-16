Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, AAPL, SFTBY, FB)

news

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Messaging app Telegram is planning to raise $1.2 billion (£870 million) in its initial coin offering, starting with a $600 million (£435 million) pre-sale. Company documents have shown it's also planning to rival Ethereum with its Telegram Open Network platform.

2. Facebook's head of news feed, Adam Mosseri, said the product's recently announced overhaul will result in less video appearing. The tweaks to the feed have been made to promote content and posts from friends over those of brands and publishers.

3. Google has denied that it's bringing Google Maps back to China. Some reports published on Monday claimed that the service was coming back to the country after eight years with a China-specific version, but Google said that the version has been available on the Chinese web "for years."

4. Apple and Chinese giant Tencent have agreed to bring back the tipping function to WeChat. The feature was removed last year following claims from content creators that said Apple took 30% of the tips, but no details of the new agreement have surfaced.

5. Apple's CarPlay is coming to select vehicles from Toyota and Lexus. The automakers have reached a deal with the Cupertino giant, and scaled back on their efforts to offer proprietary infotainment systems.

6. Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai, founded in late 2016, has raised $112 million (£81 million) in its Series A round. The round was led by two VC funds, Morningside Venture Capital and Legend Capital.

7. A new analysis from market research firm Asymco found that iOS users will be spending about $100 million (£72.5 million) a day in 2018 on the App Store. Apple's digital store has been growing by about $5 billion (£3.6 billion) each year since mid-2011.

8. David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, the heads of video game development studio Quantic Dream, have been accused by employees of improper behaviour. The two bosses denied the allegations, and issued a public statement on behalf of the company.

9. Japanese investment giant Softbank is reportedly planning an $18 billion (£13 billion) IPO of its mobile telecom unit in Japan. It will reportedly file in Spring, and trading will start this Autumn in Tokyo and perhaps London.

10. In the wake of debates following the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality rules in the US, a Harvard study found that community-owned broadband prices are up to 50% cheaper than the lowest services offered by ISPs. These services are also more transparent, less confusing, and more practical to deal with for customers.