Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, AAPL)

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Smart thermostat company Nest is being spun back into its owner Google, and will sit alongside Google's Home smart speakers and its Pixel smartphones. Nest was originally spun out when Google reorganised under the umbrella of Alphabet in 2015.

2. Uber's former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, has denied in court that his firm stole trade secrets from Google's self-driving company Waymo. During the third day of the colourful trial, Waymo's lawyers showed a clip of Michael Douglas' famous "Greed is good" speech from "Wall Street."

3. An anonymous user posted core iPhone source code online, which one specialist described as "the biggest leak in history" according to Motherboard. The code may allow security researchers to find vulnerabilities in iOS and achieve iPhone jailbreaks.

4. Amazon has started offering Whole Food deliveries through its Prime subscription service, though only in four US regions of Cincinnati, Austin, Dallas, and Virginia Beach. Now subscribers can receive Whole Foods deliveries within one or two hours.

5. Google is apparently thinking of building a game streaming service, and even a gaming console. The firm is working on a streaming site that is codenamed Yeti, and has been in talks with developers.

6. Samsung's incapacitated chairman, Lee Kun-Hee, has been accused by South Korean police of tax evasion of up to 400 billion won ($368 million, £265 million). Police said Lee Kun-Hee, currently hospitalised after a heart attack, had bank accounts with the funds registered in other people's names.

7. Amazon's market cap was briefly close to beating Microsoft's for the first time. Amazon’s stock was down 1.14% bringing its valuation to $690.4 billion (£498.34 billion), while Microsoft’s 1.83% decline pushed its market cap down to $690.3 billion (£497 billion).

8. Softbank has already invested around 40% of its $100 billion Vision and Delta tech funds, according to financial filings. Chief executive Masayoshi Son noted that deals like Softbank's $8 billion (£5.6 billion) investment in Uber were "impossible" for traditional venture capital to make.

9. Reddit chief executive Alexis Ohanian will step down from day-to-day duties and focus on his early-stage fund, Internalized Capital. Ohanian said the timing related personal factors such as his marriage to Serena Williams, and the subsequent birth of their daughter.

10. Instagram is apparently experimenting with allowing users to "Regram" posts to Stories. The feature would let you share either your or others' past public posts to a Story.