Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, NFLX, FB, GOOG, SNAP)

news

Good morning! Here's the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Uber is testing subscriptions for its food delivery business. UberEats UK country manager Toussaint Wattinne said that it has tested subscriptions in several cities.

2. A kidnapped crypto executive was reportedly released after paying a $1 million (£739,000) bitcoin ransom. Exmo Finance CEO Pavel Lerner was reportedly kidnapped while leaving the company's Kiev, Ukraine, offices.

3. Smart lock company Otto is suspending operations after a failed acquisition deal. The deal limited the company's ability to raise funds, and eventually fell through.

4. There is a 40% chance Apple will acquire Netflix, according to Citi. The cut in corporate taxes, along with a one-time allowance for companies to repatriate cash stored overseas without a major tax hit, will give Apple a much larger cash warchest to buy new companies.

5. Bitcoin startup NiceHash has a new CEO just weeks after hackers stole $63 million (£46 million) from the company. Marko Kobal, the company's ousted CEO, will sell his stake in NiceHash to an outside investor.

6. The UK government threatened to tax "ruthless profiteers" Facebook and Google if they don't do more to combat extremism. Security minister Ben Wallace said that "we should look at all options" to force technology companies to do more.

7. US Senator Marco Rubio criticised Apple for its "arrogance" in slowing down iPhones with older batteries. Apple already apologised for its actions.

8. Hit app HQ Trivia is finally available on Android. The beta version is available in the Google Play Store's Early Access section.

9. Evan Spiegel personally paid Drake to perform at Snap's New Year's party. There was a strict "no photos" rule for employees there, and the Snapchat app even blocked them from sending pictures and videos from the venue.

10. Many UK tech figures were named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis was made a CBE.