Tech :  10 architectural masterpieces in Africa everyone should see in their lifetime

Prepare to be stunned by some of Africa's most beautiful pieces of architecture, which everyone should see before they die.

play Aksum’s Giant Stelae (Ethiopia) (UNESCO)
When it comes to grandiose architecture in the world, the African region is definitely an area of interest to look at.

The continent can boast of  impressive architectural masterpieces.

After sinking untold sums of money into their construction, we can walk through the finished products and even live inside them.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa is treating you to some outstanding architecture masterpieces in Africa that would literally make you go "WOW”

1. Bete Giyorgis  (Lalibela, Ethiopia)

play

Lalibela is a town in northern Ethiopia that is famous around the world for its monolithic rock-cut churches carved from the living rock, which play an important part in the history of rock-cut architecture.

 

2. Corinthia Hotel Khartoum (Khartoum , Sudan)

play

 

An elegant architectural masterpiece of steel and glass set among exquisite landscaped gardens,Corinthia Hotel Khartoum redefines luxury.  

 

 3.Aksum’s Giant Stelae (Ethiopia)

play

The ruins of the ancient city of Aksum are found close to Ethiopia's northern border.

 

4.The Reunification Monument

play

 

This imposing edifice stands out as one of the most significant representation of Cameroon's past, present and future.

 

5. Walls of Great Zimbabwe

play

 

Great Zimbabwe is an ancient city in the south-eastern hills of Zimbabwe near Lake Mutirikwe and the town of Masvingo.

 

6. Alice Lane Towers ( Johannesburg, South Africa)

play

 

With a curved facade constructed out of concrete, glass and aluminum, the Alice Lane Towers are intended to demonstrate South Africa’s progression in exploring new forms within corporate architecture.

 

7. The Great Mosque of Djenne (Djenne, Mali)

play

 

The Great Mosque of Djenné is a large banco or adobe building that is considered by many architects to be one of the greatest achievements of the Sudano-Sahelian architectural style.

 

8. Cliff of Bandiagara (Land of the Dogons, Mali)

play

 

The Cliff of Bandiagara, Land of the Dogons, is a vast cultural landscape of Mali.

 

9.Villagio Apartments

play

These apartments are some of the most prominent in Accra.

 

10. Nubian pyramids (Northern Sudan)

play

 

The Nubian pyramids were built from the fourth century B.C. to third century A.D.

