Taxify users are getting debited multiple times for single trips

news

Taxify riders from different parts of Nigeria are complaining about the multiple charges on ride fares.

At least, four Twitter users have taken their handle to narrate their experiences while calling on Taxify to rectify the anomaly.

Taxify is currently in the eye of a storm as riders from the different parts of Nigeria are complaining about the multiple charge on ride fares.

The riders, who have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval, claim the transportation network company is defrauding riders, who have attached their electronic debit cards to their Taxify account.

This is coming barely five months after Taxify was in the news over the alleged molestation of popular On-Air Presenter, Shola Dorcas Fapson, by one its driver, the e-hailing company is back in the news.

At least, four Twitter users have taken their handle to narrate their experiences while calling on Taxify to rectify the anomaly.

Taxify responds to aggrieved riders on Twitter

In its response to one of the aggrieved riders, the Taxify handle noted that the company is deeply concerned about the riders’ complaints and are working to rectify the situation.

“We are deeply concerned about this. Our payment partner has confirmed that these funds were charged and reserved due to a technical error. Reserved funds are usually released within a week, but they are working to resolve all urgently. We kindly apologise for all inconveniences,” the handle replied a rider.

In another reply, the Taxify handle apologised for the double charge while assuring the rider that the management is aware of the incidence and its treating with all urgency.

“Hello Ekems, thank you for bringing this to us. We apologize for this inconvenience; please be aware that we are treating this as a matter of urgency. DM?” the Taxify handle tweeted.

Taxify's official statement

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa reached out to Taxify for a statement.

"Over the weekend one of the banks used by a few of our riders experienced an ongoing technical error where fund reservations were initiated but manifested in the form of multiple debits. Typically, these reservations are reversed within the week, but they are currently looking for solutions to ensure that all affected cases get attended to as quickly as possible," said Uche Okafor, City Manager at Taxify (Lagos).

He added that "While many of reported cases have turned out to be spam SMS’s that mirror debits but don’t actually affect balances, we are handling each report on a case by case basis.

"We urge all affected riders to use our dedicated support channels to report each case of a suspected double charge. We kindly ask for patience until the funds are released and apologise for every inconvenience."