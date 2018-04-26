Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Snapchat's grip on teenage users is loosening, but the only real threat is Instagram (SNAP)

Teens are a coveted but fickle group of tech users, especially when it comes to the social media platforms they use. It turns out, the only thing that's consistent about the average teenager's use of a social media site is its tendency to waver.

This chart by Statista, which is based on data from a PiperJaffray study, depicts just how much their brand loyalty has waxed and waned over the past three years. Among all the platforms, Snapchat has had the longest resonance with the teen set, although there are signs that its popularity is cooling down. That's good news for Facebook-owned Instagram which is picking up momentum with teens again.

