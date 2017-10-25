Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Real Doll :  This male sex robot is about to take your girlfriend(s) from you

Real Doll has the capability of talking to a lady to bed.

An American company, Real Doll, is pushing for a good sex partner and alternative for ladies by making a male doll. This doll has the ability to talk women into sex.

The company, which has had two female doll patents to its record, is about capitalizing need to satisfy the sexual need without necessarily having to do with a person.

Male RealDoll2 dolls are made of the same Platinum silicone as the female dolls but have an improved skeleton feature and advanced weight reduction capacity. Thus, making the sexual interaction as pictured by the Hollywood something close to reality.

The thought of robots intriguing into human interaction is now going beyond just jobs. It is not becoming more social and may extend to other sphere of human endeavours.

According to information on the company’s website, a male doll costs $5999, and currently on order for American and Canadian residents only.

With this development, it means these sex toys are now leaving the docile or alternate positions they currently occupy in human interaction. At present, they are stepping up to compete with our human partners and raising the bar while at it.

This is as some of the dolls users have described their sexual relationships with the robot as an ”ultimate pleasure experience”.

