Prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The royal wedding will happen on Saturday May 19 at midday UK time.



The palace made the announcement on Thursday via a series of tweets.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," one tweet said.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011."

