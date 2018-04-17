People are raising money to buy a new couch for billionaire Elon Musk

news

People are raising money on GoFundMe to buy Tesla CEO Elon Musk a new couch.

The campaign started after Musk said in an interview he'd been sleeping on a couch at his Tesla factory, in Fremont, California.

The couch looks uncomfortable, and Musk even admitted he sometimes just sleeps on the floor instead.

People are raising money to buy Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, a new couch.

More than 60 people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign to buy Musk a new couch after he showed off his current — and uncomfortable-looking — sleeping arrangement in an interview with "CBS This Morning."

Musk said he has been sleeping on a couch in a conference room at his Fremont, California, Tesla factory as the company goes through what he called "production hell" for the company's Model 3 sedan.

The couch is so narrow Musk said he sometimes just resorts to sleeping on the floor.

After seeing the video, a California man named Ben Sullins started the GoFundMe campaign, which he titled "Buy Elon Musk a Couch." As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had already surpassed its $1,000 goal.

"Elon Musk is transforming our world to run on sustainable energy and use sustainable forms of transportation," Sullins wrote. "Lately, he's been sleeping at the Fremont factory in an effort to improve Model 3 production. This is the couch he is sleeping on. As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let's band together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!"

Sullins wrote on the campaign page that he hopes to get Musk's attention on Twitter. If Musk does not accept the donation, the money will be donated to a charity.

Musk is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX and is currently worth $20.1 billion. He owns more than $70 million worth of residential property in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.