news

PayPal Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire iZettle, the leading small business commerce platform in Europe and Latin America, for $2.2 billion to expands in-store presence around the world.

The deal is the largest acquisition in PayPal's history.

The companies said on Thursday, May 17, 2018, that the deal will strengthen their platform to help millions of small businesses around the world grow and thrive in an omni-channel retail environment.

Based in Stockholm, iZettle was founded in 2010 by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson with a mission to help small businesses “succeed in a world of giants” by levelling the playing field against bigger retailers.

Jacob de Geer, CEO & co-founder, iZettle, said: “By joining the PayPal family we’ll become iZettle with superpowers and jump on a fast track to realise our vision. The opportunity to become part of PayPal was too good to pass up. Not only because of what it means for iZettle and for iZettle’s employees but because of what we can offer to our merchants.

“That’s why we’re so excited to join PayPal. We’ll continue to work in much the same way we always have, just as a member of a global family with great expansion opportunities. We’ll continue pursuing our mission of helping small businesses succeed in a world of giants and our teams and culture will remain our key strengths.”

iZettle revolutionised mobile payments with the world’s first mini chip card reader and software for mobile devices. Today, the company’s commerce solutions empower nearly half a million merchants across 12 countries and two continents to get paid, sell smarter and grow their businesses.

Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal said: “We expect to close the deal in the third quarter of 2018, at which time we will begin our integration efforts.”

“Once the acquisition closes, Jacob de Geer will continue to lead iZettle, reporting to PayPal COO Bill Ready.”

— PayPal Corporate News (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Jacob and his team bring best-in-class capabilities and talent that will expand our tremendous market opportunity. Upon closing, we will gain in-store capabilities in 11 markets, near-term in-store expansion opportunities into other existing PayPal markets, and the acceleration of omni-channel commerce solutions in Australia, U.K. and U.S.”

The combination of PayPal and iZettle brings together iZettle’s in-store expertise, digital marketing strength and mobile point-of-sale technology with PayPal’s global scale, online and mobile payments leadership and trusted brand reputation to support merchants and consumers in more ways.

On Thursday, Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the country will plunge into the Paypal system by the first half of 2020.

Bawumia made this known at the launch of the first phase of the first Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) Payments System in Accra.

PayPal is not operating in Nigeria due to internet-related fraud activities.