Opera News reaches 1 million downloads in one month

The news app which aims to bring the most appealing and current content to its users has reached a record-breaking 1 million downloads in just one month.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Opera News which is a news app developed by Opera, has reached the milestone of 1 million downloads in one month while also becoming the number one news app in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Tanzania on the Google Play Store.

It is also on the right track to becoming the number one video and news app in other African countries as well.

Jorgen Arnesen, the Global Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera said, “Opera News is already on track to become the number one news and video app in Africa.  Over the coming year, the way people consume news and videos will change completely. We are proud to lead this transformation with Opera News.”

In December 2017, Opera which is known for its popular browsers for PCs and mobile devices used by hundreds of millions of users worldwide announced its “Africa First” strategy, which aims to implement new internet solutions on the African continent before anywhere else in the world.

“We are thrilled to see more than a million downloads of the app and that we rank above other apps like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger,” said Arnesen. “This milestone confirms our commitment to Africa on delivering high-end tech products before than anywhere else in the world.”

Released on January 9, 2018, Opera News is a news app with a powerful recommendation engine designed to keep people up-to-speed on all the things they love to read and watch. In addition to delivering great content, Opera News also saves up to 80% of the users’ mobile data use due to its unique data-saving capabilities.

