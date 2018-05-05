news

Three Nigerians have been convicted for defrauding unsuspecting individuals while posing as Dexter Smith, Vin Diesel, and Tom Hanks.

Ofeyi, Afatakpa, and Abumhenre were nabbed by the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Benin, Edo state before they were charged to court.

The Nigerians, Henry Ofeyi, David Afatakpa and David Abumhenre, defrauded several individuals on the internet posing as Dexter Smith, an American cricketer; Vin Diesel, a Hollywood actor and Tom Hanks, a successful Hollywood actor respectively.

Henry Ofeyi - Dexter Smith

Prince Henry Ofeyi was said to have on or about the 5th of October, 2017 falsely represented himself to be one Dexter Smith, a false identity he used in defrauding his victims.

"Dexter Smith" pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and the EFCC recovered the sum of N400,590.00 (Four Hundred Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety Naira) only and a Toyota Corolla Saloon car from him.

Afatakpa David - Vin Diesel

For Afatakpa David, he was alleged to have represented himself as Vin Diesel, an American movie star on social media platforms, an identity he used to defraud his victims.

"Vin Diesel" also pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and the EFCC recovered the sum of N200,342.99 (Two Hundred Thousand, Three Hundred and Fourth Two Naira Ninety Nine Kobo) only.

David Abumhere - Tom Hanks

Abumhere was said to have falsely represented himself as Tom Hanks, an American movie star, an identity he used to defraud his victims.

"Tom Hanks" pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and forfeited the sum of N3.5million recovered from him to the Federal Government.

The Trial

A statement from the anti-graft's agency noted that the Benin Zonal Office of the EFCC has secured the conviction of the three fraudsters at the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

Two of the convicts, Prince Henry Ofeyi and Afatakpa David were convicted and sentenced by Justice P. I. Ajoku on Wednesday, April 2, 2018 on a one count charge each bordering on intent to defraud, while the third convict, David Abumhere was convicted and sentenced on Thursday, April 3, 2018, by the same judge on a one count of internet fraud.

Upon arraignment, the duo of Ofeyi and Afatakpa pleaded guilty to the charges against them prompting the prosecution counsel, Aso Larry Peter to ask the court to convict the accused persons accordingly.

The defence counsel Moses Oriazowan pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy saying the accused persons were remorseful and have promised never to go back to such despicable act.

After listening to both counsels, Justice P.I.Ajoku sentenced the accused persons to one-month imprisonment each while Abumhere was also sentenced to one-month imprisonment by Justice P. I. Ajoku.