Nigeria approves framework that will see a new price for data

Nigerian government has approved new framework that would give telecommunication companies the opportunity to participate in spectrum sharing

The NCC will soon release a new price for data, following the new framework.

The new framework will further liberalise Spectrum management policy and lessen entry barriers to the market.

With the new framework, telecommunication companies can transfer, lease and share spectrum.

What is Spectrum trading?

Spectrum trading permits transfer of spectrum license rights and obligations from one party to another in various forms in a commercial transaction duly approved by NCC.

It is a secondary mechanism of assigning Spectrum with the capability of unlocking the potential of new technologies and reducing barriers to new entrants in the industry.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), disclosed this last week during his induction as a Fellow of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering (NAE).

He said the NCC is looking to release a new price for data, following the new framework.

Danbatta, who was inducted along with 11 others at the investiture of Prof. Fola Lasisi as the 10th President of the academy said the recognition by NAE would spur the commission to double efforts in boosting the Nigerian economy.

“With the new framework, you can transfer, lease and share your spectrum.”

“These recent achievements of the commission will ensure optimum utilisation of spectrum,” the NCC Boss said according to New Agency of Nigeria.

In its guidelines for Spectrum trading, the NCC had said trading would enhance the deployment of telecommunications services across the country and to further liberalise the Spectrum management policy to lessen entry barriers to the market, promote innovation by enabling entrepreneurs to acquire Spectrum and offer new services.