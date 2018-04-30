NASA is about to launch a new solar-powered lander to Mars — here's what the InSight will do on the red planet

NASA's Mars InSight Lander is set to blast off on May 5, 2018. It'll check out what's been happening for the past 4.5 billion years on the red planet, investigate Mars quakes, and check the planet's temperature.
NASA is about to launch a mission to Mars. But don't get your space suit zipped up just yet: The trip is for a solar-powered lander, not people.
The NASA inspection kit is named InSight, and it's a 794-pound Martian lander. InSight (which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) is set to blast off for Mars from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base at around 4 a.m. PT on May 5, 2018.
Scientists at NASA say the lander will give the red planet a 4.5-billion-year-overdue "checkup." InSight has three main objectives on Mars: taking the planet's temperature, measuring its size, and monitoring for "marsquakes."
Take a look at what the roughly $828 million mission will do:
NASA says "the launch may be visible in California from Santa Maria to San Diego" if conditions are clear.
InSight will be hoisted aboard an Atlas V rocket along with a couple of tiny, toaster-sized cube satellites that will fly separately to Mars.
Source: NASA
InSight will use a parachute and fire off thrusters to help itself slow down as it approaches the red planet. The legs of the machine are also shock absorbers.
According to NASA, InSight "carefully places its instruments on the Martian surface."
InSight will land in a spot on Mars called "Elysium Planitia," roughly 4.5 degrees north latitude and 135.9 degrees east longitude. It's a relatively flat place, close to the Martian equator.
NASA calls the device "a self-hammering heat probe."
It will burrow up to 16 feet into Martian soil, measuring how much heat comes out of the planet for the first time.
If Earth has earthquakes, then Mars must have marsquakes, right? But quakes on Mars are much more mysterious than earthquakes, which scientists know are usually caused by shifts in Earth's tectonic plates.
Scientists think marsquakes could be caused by other types of tectonic activity, like volcanism, cracks in the planet's crust, or even meteorite impacts.
NASA tried studying marsquakes once before with the Viking landers in the late 1970s. But their shake-measuring instruments sat on top of the landers, and often swayed in the wind.
"I joke that we didn't do seismology on Mars, we did it three feet above Mars," Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator, said.
Scientists expect to observe dozens if not hundreds more quakes during the time that InSight is sitting on Mars.
But there's a third important instrument included on InSight. A pair of antennas and a radio transmitter will record how much the planet shakes and wobbles as it orbits.
That will help scientists learn more about Mars' iron-rich core — they hope to find out how big the core is and whether it's a liquid or solid.
It lasted for only five months before it ran out of sunlight.
Phoenix wasn't designed to withstand the dark and frigid Martian winter, when temperatures can dip hundreds of degrees below zero (Fahrenheit). But InSight is ready for the cold.
On Mars, days are measured as Sols. InSight will stay for 708 of those Mars days, but in Earth terms it'll be there for 728 days.