Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Morgan Stanley just downgraded Apple — and it reveals a growing complaint among analysts (AAPL)

Tech Morgan Stanley just downgraded Apple — and it reveals a growing complaint among analysts (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Stanley cut its price target from Apple stock from $203 to $200.

Tim Cook play

Tim Cook
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Morgan Stanley cut its price target from Apple stock from $203 to $200.
  • One reason cited is "weak China data."
  • Several notes in recent weeks have highlighted Apple's problems in China.
  • Watch Apple trade in real time here.


Morgan Stanley downgraded Apple over concerns that iPhone demand in China is soft, which could lead to a weak June quarter.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target from Apple from $203 to $200 in a note distributed to investors on Friday.

Katy Huberty, the Morgan Stanley analyst, cited "weak China data" as a primary reason for the changing outlook.

"We believe the June quarter consensus iPhone shipment estimate of 42.9M could be revised meaningfully lower to account for weak supply chain data points and continued weakness in China data," Huberty wrote.

"Additionally, China smartphone activation data points to a reversal in Apple share trajectory with losses through March that presents a meaningful headwind in the largest smartphone market," the note continued.

Bottom line: Morgan Stanley updated its model to slash its predicted number of iPhone sales by 1 million in the March quarter, which reports on May 1, and 6 million in the June quarter.

Morgan Stanley's note is the third in the last two weeks to highlight a weakness of Apple's business in China, which is Apple's second biggest market after North America.

"With Hong Kong shrunk and mainland China fairly flat, we no longer see China as a driver of significant iPhone growth," UBS analyst Steven Milunovich wrote in a note on Monday.

And last week, the KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Chinese smartphone makers had caught up to Apple's augmented reality technology, which the company had heavily invested in, in less than a year.

Silver linings

However, Huberty and her team see two primary reasons to stay relatively bullish on Apple stock.

First, Apple is finding a way to make more money from iPhone customers by selling them services like apps and Apple Music. "As more durable, higher margin Services become the central driver of growth, we see room for further re-rating of AAPL shares," she wrote.

Apple is also likely to announce a large capital return program on May 1, as it does every year. But this year, it could be larger than normal due to recent tax reform.

"We expect Apple to announce a $150B increase to its total capital return program," Huberty wrote.

"As a result, we believe Apple will accelerate repurchases to an annual rate of $80B in FY18-FY19, from the $30B current annual run rate,and could raise the quarterly dividend by 50% this year, to $0.945/share, before reverting back to 10% annual dividend increases in the years to follow," she continued.

Basically: Apple could buy back $210 billion in shares and pay $52 billion in dividends. Good news for Apple investors, even if iPhone sales could be flattening out in China.

Top 3

1 Tech Undercover author finds Amazon warehouse workers in UK 'peed in...bullet
2 Tech The 25 worst superhero movies of all time, ranked from bad to...bullet
3 Tech The Murdochs are guaranteed over $206 million once the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Google wants to replace texting
A program and a jar filled with marijuana buds are pictured at the annual 4/20 marijuana event at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 20, 2017.
Tech Here's what 420 means — and how it became a holiday for marijuana consumers
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California U.S. January 2, 2018
Tech A $1 billion dollar marijuana dispensary chain just opened a store on New York City's fanciest shopping street — and it could signal a huge shift in the industry
null
Tech The dazzling Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend — here's how to see the shooting stars