Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company's biggest shakeup in history (FB)

Tech Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company's biggest shakeup in history (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook has shaken up its executive ranks after a tough year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facebook is going through a massive executive shakeup, reorganizing and assigning new leaders to practically all of its major product teams. Under the new structure, Facebook will be divided into three teams: family of apps, central product services, and new platforms and infrastructure, according to a report by Recode and confirmed to Business Insider by the company.

Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will remain the central leader of the company that everyone else orbits around.

Here are the execs leading the new teams at Facebook:

Chris Cox, Family of Apps

Chris Cox, Family of Apps play

Chris Cox, Family of Apps

(Stephen Lam/Reuters)

Chris Cox will head Facebook's family of apps team, which will include Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and the Facebook app itself. A close friend of Zuckerberg, Cox was the company's VP of product before the reorganization.



Mike Schroepfer, New platforms and infrastructure

Mike Schroepfer, New platforms and infrastructure play

Mike Schroepfer, New platforms and infrastructure

(Getty)

Mike Schroepfer, the company's chief technology officer, will be heading up a team tasked with thinking longterm. Facebook's efforts with blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and engineering and data privacy will all be overseen by Schroepfer.



Javier Olivan, Central product services

Javier Olivan, Central product services play

Javier Olivan, Central product services

(Facebook)

Javier Olivan, Facebook's VP of growth, will be in charge of the company's new central product services division, which will include advertising, analytics, integrity, growth, and product management.



David Marcus, Blockchain

David Marcus, Blockchain play

David Marcus, Blockchain

(Getty)

The former leader of Messenger is leaving the team to head Facebook's new group dedicated to leveraging blockchain. This will be the social giant's first foray into the technology.

Marcus will be working under Mike Schroepfer, the company's CTO and head of the newly formed "new platforms and infrastructure" team.

Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger's current head of product, will be taking over the Messenger team.



Chris Daniels, WhatsApp

Chris Daniels, WhatsApp play

Chris Daniels, WhatsApp

(It News Africa / YouTube)

Following the departure of WhatsApp's founder Jan Koum last week, the new head of WhatsApp will be Chris Daniels.

Daniels was previously head of Facebook's internet.org division, which is focused on making internet accessible to underserved communities.



Adam Mosseri, Instagram

Adam Mosseri, Instagram play

Adam Mosseri, Instagram

(Asa Mathat/Vox Media)

The executive tasked with making Facebook's ever-so-important newsfeed is leaving the role and headed to Instagram, where he'll be VP of product.

He'll be replacing Kevin Weil, whose new role is going to be on Marcus's blockchain team.



Top 3

1 Tech 3 Nigerians pose as Vin Diesel, Tom Hanks to defraud on internetbullet
2 Tech Meet Grimes, the Canadian pop star who streams video games and is...bullet
3 Tech Google is announcing a ton of new products right now — here's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

10:05 am: Sundar starts with a cheeseburger emoji joke, saying Google got the burger wrong last year. "The irony is, I'm a vegetarian in the first place." The crowd laughs.
Tech Google's CEO kicked off the big Google event by apologizing about the inaccurate burger emoji on Android — then he showed off the new design
moviepass business insider
Tech MoviePass owner says it's figured out how to cut losses by more than 35% (HMNY)
A hearing attendee dressed as the Monopoly Man looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee in Washington on October 4, 2017.
Tech The Equifax breach resulted in the leak of 56,200 drivers licenses, passports, and other forms of ID too (EFX)
null
Tech In a final duel, Thanos killed me in Fortnite's new game mode inspired by 'Avengers: Infinity War' — and I loved it