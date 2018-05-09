Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company's biggest shakeup in history (FB)

news

Facebook is going through a massive executive shakeup, reorganizing and assigning new leaders to practically all of its major product teams. Under the new structure, Facebook will be divided into three teams: family of apps, central product services, and new platforms and infrastructure, according to a report by Recode and confirmed to Business Insider by the company.

Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will remain the central leader of the company that everyone else orbits around.

Here are the execs leading the new teams at Facebook:

Chris Cox, Family of Apps

Chris Cox will head Facebook's family of apps team, which will include Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and the Facebook app itself. A close friend of Zuckerberg, Cox was the company's VP of product before the reorganization.

Mike Schroepfer, New platforms and infrastructure

Mike Schroepfer, the company's chief technology officer, will be heading up a team tasked with thinking longterm. Facebook's efforts with blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and engineering and data privacy will all be overseen by Schroepfer.

Javier Olivan, Central product services

Javier Olivan, Facebook's VP of growth, will be in charge of the company's new central product services division, which will include advertising, analytics, integrity, growth, and product management.

David Marcus, Blockchain

The former leader of Messenger is leaving the team to head Facebook's new group dedicated to leveraging blockchain. This will be the social giant's first foray into the technology.

Marcus will be working under Mike Schroepfer, the company's CTO and head of the newly formed "new platforms and infrastructure" team.

Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger's current head of product, will be taking over the Messenger team.

Chris Daniels, WhatsApp

Following the departure of WhatsApp's founder Jan Koum last week, the new head of WhatsApp will be Chris Daniels.

Daniels was previously head of Facebook's internet.org division, which is focused on making internet accessible to underserved communities.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram

The executive tasked with making Facebook's ever-so-important newsfeed is leaving the role and headed to Instagram, where he'll be VP of product.

He'll be replacing Kevin Weil, whose new role is going to be on Marcus's blockchain team.