Mark Zuckerberg says that there are parts of how Facebook works even he didn’t fully understand (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg told Wired's Steven Levy that his Congressional testimony made him realize that he didn't fully understand all of the inner workings of Facebook.

He says he called a big meeting on his return from Washington, where he asked executives to answer his outstanding questions.

The Facebook founder also addressed this in a Facebook post, and said that he plans on making Facebook's privacy controls more transparent for users.

When Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April, there were more than 35 questions about Facebook's business and policies which he was unable to answer on the spot.

Now, he tells Wired's Steven Levy that it was at least partially because he, himself, didn't know the answers to. And for the cofounder and CEO of the world's leading social network, that was unacceptable, he told Wired's Steven Levy in a new interview.

"One of my takeaways was that I actually felt like I didn't understand all the details [on things like] how we were using external data on our ad system, and I wasn't okay with that," Zuckerberg said. "On the plane ride back, I scheduled a meeting. I was like, 'I'm going to sit down with this team and learn exactly all this stuff that I didn't know.'"

It was a point that was echoed again by Zuckerberg on Tuesday. In preparation for Facebook's annual developer conference, Facebook F8, Zuckerberg posted his reflections on the congressional hearing to his Facebook page:

"One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn't have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data," he wrote.

At both the F8 conference, and in his interview with Wired, Zuckerberg reiterated his commitment to making sure that the company protects the security and privacy of its users. For instance, Facebook will introduce a new "Clear History" tool that will wipe your browsing history from the social network.

Read the full interview over at Wired here.